Zachery Patterson's mother, Velvet Patterson, helps him calm down while Yang Moua cuts his hair at Clary Sage College on Tuesday. “With all his sensory issues, haircuts are tough,” Patterson said. Clary Sage, at 3131 S. Sheridan Road, is providing free back-to-school haircuts for children at its annual Cuts 4 Kids event, which is running from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday. A free immunization clinic is available on site from 4-7 p.m. both days. A parent or legal guardian must be present.