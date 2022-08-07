Back-to-school giveaways ensure students have access to school supplies

The thought of organizing an event in the August heat to hand out 2,000 backpacks does not faze Tulsa Area United Way Partnership Development Manager Mimi Martinez.

Her employer, along with Tulsa Tech, Tulsa Public Schools, the Martin Regional Library and the Coalition of Hispanic Organizations, are all co-hosting a back-to-school community resource fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Tulsa Tech’s Lemley Campus, 3350 S. Memorial Drive.

Along with school supplies and backpacks, the event will feature free haircuts, dental screenings, school-required immunizations, COVID-19 vaccines both children and adults, and enrollment assistance from TPS.

“Everyone’s welcome,” Martinez said. “We serve everyone. If you’re in need, we want you to come.”

Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, the supply distribution portion of the event will be done as a drive-through, while the other services will be offered indoors.

At the 2021 edition of the event, volunteers handed out more than 1,800 backpacks filled with school supplies, with a few leftover that were donated afterward. However, with the cost of school supplies rising due to inflation, Martinez said she does not expect to have any extra supplies after this Saturday’s event.

Although there has been a recent influx of donations, she is uncertain about whether there will even be enough to accommodate an expected increase in demand, as monetary contributions have not been able to stretch quite as far as in previous years.

“Planning the event is a piece of cake,” she said. “The question is whether we’re going to have enough supplies to give away. We’ve had great support from the business community. They’re still helping, but it is not going quite as far as it used to.”

With almost 20 local school districts and charter schools set to resume classes this week and even more scheduled to follow suit shortly thereafter, Saturday’s event is one of several scheduled across the Tulsa area in an effort to ensure that students have access to school supplies for the new year.

OSU-Tulsa is hosting a back-to-school community event from 5-7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Parking Lot A. Along with free school supplies, attendees can get free immunizations from the Tulsa Health Department and information about programs and services available to students.

The Tulsa Health Department will host a “Bucket List Event” from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the North Regional Health and Wellness Center, 5635 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Along with free school supplies and food, the event will feature door prizes, immunizations, COVID-19 vaccines and sports physicals for students playing on school-sponsored teams.

Caring Community Friends, Creek County’s largest community food bank and emergency assistance agency, will host a back-to-school bash with free school supplies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Sapulpa High School.

Additionally, the Johnson-O’Malley Programs for five area school districts have scheduled school-supply distribution events this week.

Johnson-O’Malley is a federally-funded program that provides culturally appropriate supplemental educational opportunities and resources for Indigenous students based on community feedback.

Sapulpa Public Schools will have drive-through distribution events from 2-6 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Woodlawn Annex. Students must have a 506 form and a tribal citizenship card on file with the district to receive supplies.

Jenks Public Schools’ Native American Education office will hand out supplies from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Sooner Building. Indigenous elementary students are asked to come Tuesday, while middle and high school students are asked to pick up their supplies on Wednesday. Indigenous students attending either of the district’s intermediate schools will receive their supplies on campus.

Claremore Public Schools will have supplies available for returning JOM students to pick up at the district’s enrollment center from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday.

School supplies will be available for Indigenous Owasso families to pick up from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Eighth Grade Center.

Indigenous students attending Collinsville Public Schools may pick up supplies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Collinsville Middle School. Students must bring their tribal citizenship card.

