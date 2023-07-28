Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With classes starting as early as Wednesday for some students around the Tulsa area, multiple organizations are preparing to hand out backpacks, crayons, paper and pencils to local families.

“All that we want to do is to help as much as possible lessen the burden for families,” said Mimi Martinez with the Coalition of Hispanic Organizations. “We know that going back to school is an expensive task and it’s a lot for a family. We know that with recent events … with the storm, it’s impacted families. We’ve heard it from several families.”

The Coalition of Hispanic Organizations along with the Tulsa Area United Way, Tulsa City-County Library and Tulsa Public Schools are hosting their annual Back to School Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Expo Square’s Central Park Hall.

Along with free school supplies and backpacks, the event includes school enrollment assistance from TPS, free haircuts, dental screenings and sports physicals for students.

About 4,000 families were served at the event’s 2022 edition, prompting organizers to look for a larger space in order to avoid turning families away.

“The traffic was so backed up that we didn’t have any other choice but to turn away cars,” Martinez said, noting that some families had already started showing up at Expo Square on Friday.

Meanwhile, Restore Hope Ministries has two weeklong distribution events scheduled to provide school supplies for public school students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

The first distribution event is set to run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Monday through Thursday from 2-6 p.m. at 6910 S. 101st E. Ave. inside the Asbury Development Center for students attending Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Glenpool, Owasso and Union.

A similar event is slated for Aug. 7-11 at Restore Hope’s main office, 2960 Charles Page Blvd., for students attending Allen-Bowden, Anderson, Berryhill, Collinsville, Jenks, Sand Springs, Sperry and Tulsa.

“We want to make sure we have time and school supplies for anyone in Tulsa County who is eligible to come and get those supplies,” Restore Hope Ministries executive director Rev. Jeff Jaynes said. “As a parent, sometimes Mondays don’t work or Tuesdays don’t work but Wednesdays are great. We want to be available to those parents — and others who are taking care of students — in our community to be able to come and get the supplies they need to make sure their students have a chance at success.”

When picking up supplies from Restore Hope Ministries, adults are asked to bring a photo ID and a social security card for themselves, as well as a social security card and proof of birth date for each school-age child.

Caring Community Friends, Creek County’s largest community food bank and emergency assistance agency, will host a back-to-school bash with free school supplies from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 5 at in the Sapulpa High School parking lot adjacent to the football stadium. Students must be enrolled in school and present at the event in order to receive supplies.

The Broken Arrow Police Department and The Assembly Broken Arrow are hosting a back-to-school distribution event on Aug. 5 as well. Scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at 3500 W. New Orleans St., the event will offer free backpacks, school supplies, hair cuts, snacks, vision screenings and an immunization clinic.

Along with the communitywide events, the Johnson-O’Malley Programs for two area school districts have scheduled school supply distribution events this week.

Johnson-O’Malley is a federally-funded program that provides culturally appropriate supplemental educational opportunities and resources for Indigenous students based on community feedback.

Sapulpa Public Schools will have drive-through distribution events from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the Woodlawn Annex. Students must have a 506 form and a tribal citizenship card on file with the district to receive supplies.

Catoosa Public Schools will have school supplies available for the district’s Indigenous students on Thursday from 4-6:30 p.m. at the CPS multipurpose dome, 2000 S. Cherokee Ave.

Prue and Tulsa Honor Academy are the first Tulsa area schools to start the 2023-2024 academic year. Both are scheduled to start classes on Wednesday.

