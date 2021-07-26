Back to school amid a COVID surge: Schools, universities contending with new limits on mask mandates

“It’s unfortunate that we know what is going to happen, we know how to prevent it, and yet we don’t have the ability for people to say anything and do anything about it right now.”

Clarke was referring to Senate Bill 658, which was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt in late May. It prohibits schools, colleges and universities from requiring vaccination against COVID-19 and limits their ability to mandate mask-wearing except when under a state of emergency declared by the governor and after consultation with the local health department.

Any such mask mandate would have to be reconsidered at every regularly scheduled school board or higher education regents meeting.

Because of SB 658, Hofmeister is encouraging local school leaders to take advantage of $100 million in new grants for schools available through the Oklahoma State Department of Health to pay for COVID testing and school nurses.

“We’ve lost local control with the new law. But it means we need to lean more heavily on the other mitigation strategies,” she said.

In the meantime, school district administrators across the state are beginning to update their plans for another pandemic school year.