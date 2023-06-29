Attorneys representing Broken Arrow Public Schools have filed their response to a lawsuit from an Indigenous former student brought on by a 2022 graduation day confrontation over an eagle feather.

According to documents filed Wednesday in Tulsa County District Court, attorneys with Rosenstein, Fist and Ringold acknowledged that while two school district employees did speak to Lena’ Black about removing her plume from her mortarboard prior to the district’s 2022 graduation ceremony at Broken Arrow Memorial Stadium, they deny that any attempt was made to forcibly take the feather off her mortarboard.

“The school district denies that it prohibited the plaintiff from wearing an eagle feather or plume to her graduation ceremony,” the filing states in part. “It only prohibited the plaintiff — who had not timely sought an exception from a site administrator — from wearing such a feather or plume attached to her mortarboard.”

Claiming a violation of both the First Amendment and the Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act, Black sued Broken Arrow Public Schools and two employees on May 15, stating that the two employees attempted physically to remove the plume from her mortarboard. Black is a citizen of the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and of Osage descent.

As published on the district’s website, BAPS’ graduation dress code prohibits seniors from decorating their mortarboards and requires students to fill out an application if they intend to make any additions to the standard cap and gown.

Because the Indian Education resource adviser for Broken Arrow High School was on leave at the time, Black asked a teacher prior to graduation day and was told that her plume did not count as a decoration due to its cultural and religious significance, she said earlier. However, no mention was made of filling out a form or seeking additional permission to wear the plume.

Black left the ceremony due to an anxiety attack brought on by the incident, which, according to court documents, damaged the eagle plume. She eventually returned and held the plume in her hand while receiving her diploma.

As part of their initial complaint, Black’s attorneys said her attire was reviewed without objection by at least five district employees at checkpoints in and around the stadium before she was stopped by the two employees specifically named in the lawsuit.

School district officials confirmed Thursday morning that one of the two women named in the lawsuit is still employed by Broken Arrow Public Schools, while the other retired after the 2021-22 school year.

Both maintain in the documents filed Wednesday that they had no interactions with Black on graduation day.

As of Thursday morning, no hearings had been scheduled in the matter. According to court records, the case was transferred on May 31 to presiding Judge Doug Drummond after the judge initially assigned to the case, Deanna Priddy, requested a recusal due to a conflict of interest.

Both the incident and the lawsuit predate the adoption of Senate Bill 429, which explicitly allows Indigenous students attending a public school, charter school or publicly funded post-secondary institution to wear traditional attire at their graduation ceremonies. Along with beadwork, shoes, jewelry and clothing, the provisions include eagle feathers and eagle plumes.

That measure takes effect Saturday, July 1.

