Attorney general sends Epic Charter Schools case back to Oklahoma County DA

Attorney General John O'Connor has kicked the Epic Charter Schools investigation back to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether any charges are warranted.
As first reported in the Tulsa World on Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation just completed its years-long investigation and turned it over to the attorney general on Jan. 28 for review.
But rather than make a determination about whether charges are appropriate, O’Connor announced Friday that he is returning the case to David Prater, the district attorney who oversaw the investigation from its outset in 2013 until October 2020.
“I was involved in this investigation in 2013. When I learned the OSBI was nearing completion of their critical investigation of the matter, I asked AG O’Connor to return the investigation to me to complete and make a prosecution decision on,” Prater told the Tulsa World on Friday evening.
“I anticipate meeting with OSBI agents next week. At that point, I will have the report delivered to me. I will review it and determine what appropriate steps should be taken next.
“I think there is going to be actionable information in it. I will tell you that.”
News of the change in case oversight came via a late Friday afternoon news release from O’Connor’s office.
“Prosecutions must be based on final and thorough investigations by law enforcement agencies,” O’Connor said in a written statement. “Our office has been waiting on the OSBI to complete its full investigation and provide its findings. I appreciate the years of hard work on this investigation by the OSBI and have full confidence in the leadership of District Attorney Prater to take it back and conclude this investigation.”
OSBI Director Ricky Adams called the Epic investigation “costly, detailed and complex."
“Yet it was always focused on determining if taxpayer dollars were being properly spent for the benefit of Oklahoma students,” said Adams, also in a written statement.
“The investigation was a marathon, not a sprint, always focused on finding the truth and never a referendum on charter schools. Thank you to AG O’Connor and DA David Prater for accepting this case.”
In fall 2020, then-Attorney General Mike Hunter appointed a special counsel to take the reins of the case.
Hunter had accepted more than $15,000 in political campaign donations from Epic co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney and their backers, and Prater’s wife was then a top executive at one of Epic’s school sponsors, Rose State College. Prater told the Tulsa World that her position was not a conflict of interest since she had no duties related to Epic’s sponsorship contract.
State Auditor Cindy Byrd, whose office was asked by Gov. Kevin Stitt in the summer of 2019 to conduct a forensic audit on Epic, has claimed that mismanagement by Epic's co-founders is "the largest amount of reported abuse of taxpayer funds in the history of this state."
Chaney and Harris, two Oklahoma City men, co-founded Epic One-on-One statewide virtual school and Epic Blended Learning Centers in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties and then ran the Epic school system for a decade through their for-profit school management company, Epic Youth Services.
Byrd likened charter schools like Epic — which she described as “intentionally established” for charter school management companies to milk for profits — as the “Enron of public education.”
She told lawmakers earlier this week that she had no idea why criminal charges hadn't already been filed in the case. She said she personally has given documentation to the Attorney General’s Office that proves that Epic Youth Services submitted false invoices to justify as much as $53.5 million of the $68 million — a 10% cut of all state and federal funding — it took from the schools since 2015.
And Byrd’s office has been engaged in a lawsuit with EYS to gain access to records of how it spent at least $145 million more in public money that Epic allocated for its student learning needs.
Forensic auditors reportedly found that EYS took all of those Epic Learning Fund allocations into its company’s private bank accounts and made expenditures using personal credit cards.
Byrd said of Friday's announcement: “I have every confidence that District Attorney Prater will use his best resources to get justice for the taxpayers, the students and the parents.”
Epic Charter Schools, which is under new leadership, released this statement:
“Epic is aware that District Attorney David Prater is now back in charge of the investigation into the school's previous management company. We have worked to fully support OSBI and will continue to do the same with the DA's office and other agencies investigating school expenditures. EPIC really looks forward to getting this chapter behind us and moving forward with our full attention dedicated to the success of our students.”
Barbara Hoberock contributed to this story.