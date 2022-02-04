Attorney general sends Epic Charter Schools case back to Oklahoma County DA

Attorney General John O'Connor has kicked the Epic Charter Schools investigation back to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether any charges are warranted.

As first reported in the Tulsa World on Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation just completed its years-long investigation and turned it over to the attorney general on Jan. 28 for review.

But rather than make a determination about whether charges are appropriate, O’Connor announced Friday that he is returning the case to David Prater, the district attorney who oversaw the investigation from its outset in 2013 until October 2020.

“I was involved in this investigation in 2013. When I learned the OSBI was nearing completion of their critical investigation of the matter, I asked AG O’Connor to return the investigation to me to complete and make a prosecution decision on,” Prater told the Tulsa World on Friday evening.

“I anticipate meeting with OSBI agents next week. At that point, I will have the report delivered to me. I will review it and determine what appropriate steps should be taken next.

“I think there is going to be actionable information in it. I will tell you that.”