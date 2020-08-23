Attendance will look different at Tulsa Public Schools this fall as the state’s second largest district again moves into distance learning due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Teachers did not take attendance when TPS first attempted remote instruction in the spring because of the lack of time to prepare for the sudden shift away from in-person learning.
But that’s not the case this time. The flexibility from the state Department of Education regarding attendance and grading is gone.
When it comes to distance learning, administrators have had to create a new measure for defining what it means to be counted as present. It’s a much more complicated metric as students complete work at different times of the day from different locations, said Danielle Neves, deputy chief of academics at TPS, during a recent school board meeting. Some of that work is online. Some of it is offline.
“So the simple method that we use when we’re in school, which is that we physically see a child in a chair, is not an equivalent in the distance environment,” Neves said. “We expect students to be in attendance every day, and in attendance means the students are completing instructional activities.”
Those activities might be live conversations with teachers and classmates, or they might mean students are completing coursework and lessons at various times. Teachers will continue to track students’ engagement every day.
Neves said some families will require additional flexibility to complete instructional activities each week due to their own limitations and scheduling conflicts. That’s why attendance will be recorded only on a weekly basis instead of a daily basis.
Teachers will provide digital programming to students for every day of instruction. Students have seven days, including Saturday and Sunday, to complete their assigned activities.
Students who do not complete the minimum number of assignments on time will be given unexcused absences, Neves said.
Additionally, the district’s excused absences and chronic absenteeism policies will remain the same from previous years. The current excused absence policy does not require documentation for medical absences.
Neves said attendance will not be based on how students perform on instructional activities. It may not be used to penalize a student for missing a live class session.
“Grades are where we see the reflection of performance in terms of student mastery of those assignments,” she said. “In terms of saying was a student in attendance, we’re just looking for completion or submission of an instructional activity.”
Activities do not have to be graded assignments, Neves said, and students should have enough activities to meet the attendance requirement without having to sit in live class sessions.
“Although we will have live instruction daily and we definitely want all of our students to participate in that live instruction daily, we also want to make sure that in the event a student is unable to for any reason, there are enough instructional activities for them to complete at another time of day to be marked present,” she said.
TPS begins the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 31 and will spend at least the first nine weeks in distance learning. The district also has created a virtual academy that provides students with a more self-paced mode of instruction.
