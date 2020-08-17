Back on campus for the fall semester, Faith Nichols ate dinner at the Student Union this weekend and expected it to be a rather awkward situation.
There’s tape on the floor to mark “lanes.” The majority of tables have disappeared. The remaining seats have been carefully spaced 6 feet apart. And her classmates arrived wearing masks, which kept her from recognizing people she has known for years.
“It doesn’t seem like it’s going to be easy to talk to people,” said Nichols, the president of the Student Association at the University of Tulsa. “But in reality, when you get used to it after a few minutes, it works really well.
“Things might seem weird at first, but then you just stop thinking about it.”
College campuses all across Oklahoma are hoping that’s the way students will embrace the various protocols and precautions against the spread of COVID-19 this semester. The changes will seem strange at first, officials say, but won’t be a big deal once people get used to them.
How long will the adjustment take?
“It’s going be like going to a new school,” Nichols suggested. “For the first week, you’re figuring out where things are and how things are done. But after the first week, you settle in and feel comfortable.”
Classes begin Monday at Oklahoma State University, while Oral Roberts University got started last week. TU and the University of Oklahoma will wait until Aug. 24, but students are already moving back to campus. And they are finding out how much has changed since in-person classes abruptly stopped last March.
Masks are ubiquitous now. Seating capacity is restricted in public areas. Class sizes have been reduced. And staircases, even some hallways, are marked “one way only.”
Some schools are even requiring temperature scans before coming onto campus.
“I know OSU will do everything in its power to keep students safe,” said Jaden Kasitz, Oklahoma State’s Student Government Association president. “The only concerns I have are off campus,” where protocols won’t be as strict.
She will have one class completely online this semester, with the others poised to go online if necessary.
“I was impressed by both our faculty and students’ ability to quickly and efficiently transition online last semester,” said Kasitz, a senior in mechanical engineering and mathematics. “And I believe as an institution we have mostly adjusted to what that looks like.
“Schoolwork online can be incredibly difficult, but with the desire to learn anything is possible.”
Extracurricular activities might be more challenging.
“There are still ways to engage students,” Kasitz said. “Student organizations and events are encouraged to be creative in providing virtual programming. Any in-person gatherings are being held with social distancing and mask requirements.”
Likewise at TU, the Student Association is working to reimagine campus events to allow social distancing.
“Things are going to look different,” said Nichols, a senior in management and economics. “But that doesn’t mean they can’t work out just as well.”