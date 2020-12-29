Area students among state superintendent's new Student Advisory Council

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister has named 97 Oklahoma high school students to her 2021 Student Advisory Council.

This is the sixth consecutive year the group has been convened to assist Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education in matters of policy.

“Students have a lot to say about their education, and it is critical that we listen to them. The direct insight we receive from our students is incredibly valuable, and each year I am encouraged by the thoughtful reflection and fearless vision of these brilliant young leaders,” Hofmeister said in a news release.

The 2020 Student Advisory Council last met virtually in June, when students voiced their challenges about learning amid a global pandemic and how racism affects the classroom experience.

Other past discussion topics have included the importance of personal financial literacy, increased awareness of student mental health needs, and how trauma can impede student success.

Feedback from the council has been instrumental in state-level initiatives to provide teachers more professional development in trauma-informed instruction, replace end-of-course high school testing with the ACT or SAT, and pilot Individual Career Academic Planning, the department said in a news release.