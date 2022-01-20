Area schools not getting sub applications from state employees

In addition to the governor’s executive order, the Broken Arrow City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night to allow municipal employees to volunteer up to eight hours per week at Broken Arrow Public Schools. The district has been entirely in distance learning since Jan. 14 due to high absence rates among its teachers and support staff.

Along with individual districts’ policies, would-be public school substitute teachers are required under state law to be fingerprinted and have a background check on file. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s website, that process that can take up to six weeks to complete.

Under the terms of Tuesday’s executive order, any state employees who volunteer as substitute teachers would be paid by the agencies for which they normally work rather than by the school districts where they substitute.

According to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, 156 of the roughly 32,000 state employees across Oklahoma had signed up to volunteer as substitute teachers as of noon Thursday. However, the agency was not able to provide a breakdown of where those volunteers are or for which state agencies they work.