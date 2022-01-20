Area schools not getting sub applications from state employees

Despite Tuesday’s executive order from Gov. Kevin Stitt, 10 Tulsa-area school districts said they have not heard from any state employees interested in covering classes.
Officials with Bartlesville, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Tulsa and Union public schools all confirmed Thursday afternoon that their districts have not had any state employees sign up as substitute teachers since the order was signed Tuesday.
“We’ve had a form up on our website to collect the names of interested individuals since the announcement was made,” Sapulpa Public Schools’ Heather Browne said. “So far, no one has gotten in touch with us to say they’re interested in subbing.”
The closest any of those eight districts have come to having state employees sign up to substitute so far are inquiries from a local judge and municipal police officers about volunteering with Bartlesville Public Schools.
Broken Arrow Public Schools spokesman Adam Foreman said his district’s Human Resources Department is still in the process of developing the necessary protocols to allow for volunteers to take on positions that are normally paid.
In addition to the governor’s executive order, the Broken Arrow City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night to allow municipal employees to volunteer up to eight hours per week at Broken Arrow Public Schools. The district has been entirely in distance learning since Jan. 14 due to high absence rates among its teachers and support staff.
Along with individual districts’ policies, would-be public school substitute teachers are required under state law to be fingerprinted and have a background check on file. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s website, that process that can take up to six weeks to complete.
Under the terms of Tuesday’s executive order, any state employees who volunteer as substitute teachers would be paid by the agencies for which they normally work rather than by the school districts where they substitute.
According to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, 156 of the roughly 32,000 state employees across Oklahoma had signed up to volunteer as substitute teachers as of noon Thursday. However, the agency was not able to provide a breakdown of where those volunteers are or for which state agencies they work.
The Oklahoma Public Employees Association, which represents more than 10,000 state employees, is not privy to that information, either, and was not contacted about the executive order prior to Tuesday’s press conference, according to its communications director, Tony DeSha.
Acknowledging the staffing shortages already faced by some departments, DeSha said Thursday that OPEA has not heard anything from any state agency about how the executive order will work.
Among the questions still left unanswered for the group are whether there are any internal rules about employees’ eligibility to volunteer, expectations for missed work, limitations on how many hours per week state employees may volunteer or how employee volunteer requests will be balanced with the need to maintain core services.
“We’ve only heard from some of our members who are being told it’ll be limited based on staff availability,” he said. “We have not had any direct communication with state agencies.”