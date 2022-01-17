Area schools announce distance learning plans for Tuesday and beyond

Skiatook Public Schools saw a large jump in positive COVID-19 cases last week but had not yet announced any school closures as of Monday evening. Only 10 students had positive cases by the end of the week on Jan. 7, but the weekly report on Jan. 14 showed 55 positive student cases. Similarly, only one faculty or staff member was reported to have COVID-19 the week of Jan. 7, but by Jan. 14, 22 faculty and staff members had the virus.

"Our numbers have gone up significantly this week," a Skiatook school official said in a note on the weekly update. "I am certain they are even higher than what is shown because of the wait times for being tested.

"We are doing everything we can to continue in person learning, but if the numbers continue to increase, we may need to pivot to distance learning or even cancel school for a few days."

