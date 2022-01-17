Area schools announce distance learning plans for Tuesday and beyond

A number of area schools will not have in-person learning at least a portion of this week, and several will be in distance learning all week due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in their districts.
Officials from Broken Arrow Public Schools and Union Public Schools already had announced that they will be in distance learning through Friday, but joining them in going to distance the entire week are Haskell Public Schools, Muskogee Public Schools and Claremore's Will Rogers Junior High School.
This decision is not easy for us to make," Haskell Superintendent Rodney Luellen said in a letter posted on Facebook. "But the health and well-being of our students, teachers and staff is the most important thing.
Haskell, Muskogee and Claremore all cited rising case numbers of students and faculty in their decisions and said they were unable to safely staff their respective schools.
Several other school districts have announced that some of their schools will be closed to in-person learning through Wednesday and plan to open their doors again on Thursday.
Bartlesville High School and Bartlesville's Central Middle School and Maddison Middle School will be in distance learning through Wednesday, due to district-wide staffing issues, school officials said.
All six Bartlesville elementary schools will have in-person classes Tuesday but will go to distance learning Wednesday.
"Having the middle and high schools in Distance Learning on Tuesday will free up substitutes and some secondary school staff to help fill in at the elementary schools that day as teachers prepare students and distribute Chromebooks for their transition to Distance Learning," officials said.
A decision on whether to keep their schools closed past Wednesday will be made later in the week.
Glenpool Public Schools, Collinsville Public Schools and Bixby Public Schools' West Elementary, Central Intermediate and East Elementary will be in distance learning through Wednesday with plans to return to in-person learning Thursday.
Sapulpa Public Schools' Bartlett Academy, the district's alternative school, will be in distance learning Tuesday only.
Skiatook Public Schools saw a large jump in positive COVID-19 cases last week but had not yet announced any school closures as of Monday evening. Only 10 students had positive cases by the end of the week on Jan. 7, but the weekly report on Jan. 14 showed 55 positive student cases. Similarly, only one faculty or staff member was reported to have COVID-19 the week of Jan. 7, but by Jan. 14, 22 faculty and staff members had the virus.
"Our numbers have gone up significantly this week," a Skiatook school official said in a note on the weekly update. "I am certain they are even higher than what is shown because of the wait times for being tested.
"We are doing everything we can to continue in person learning, but if the numbers continue to increase, we may need to pivot to distance learning or even cancel school for a few days."