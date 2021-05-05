Area school districts still requiring masks

Although Tulsa’s mandate has lapsed, several area school districts are still requiring staff and students to mask up while on campus.

Citing guidance from the Tulsa Health Department, officials with Tulsa Public Schools reiterated in a parent email sent out Friday afternoon that masks are still compulsory for all adults and children while on district property.

That requirement will remain in place for students and staff participating in TPS’ summer programs as well.

Union Public Schools is still requiring masks on campus as well. However, a spokesman for the district said Tuesday afternoon that two recommendations are slated to come before Union’s school board on Monday that, if passed, would adjust that policy.

The first recommendation would eliminate the requirement to wear masks outside while on district property. The second would make it optional to wear face coverings indoors effective June 1.