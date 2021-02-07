Area school districts resume in-person classes after COVID-19-induced distance learning period

After a stint in distance learning, several area school districts are set to resume in-person classes come Monday.

Catoosa, Broken Arrow and Mannford Public Schools are all scheduled to start in-person instruction again on Monday after each moved their campuses distance learning in late January due to COVID-19 concerns within their communities.

At the time of the switch, Catoosa had 222 students and staff in quarantine, with more than half at either Wells Middle School or Catoosa High School. As of Thursday, there are 22 staff and students in quarantine and six confirmed positive cases according to data released by the Rogers County school district.

Broken Arrow Public Schools did not publish updated coronavirus case numbers for the week of Feb. 1. When it announced its shift to distance learning for all campuses on Jan. 29, five campuses were already in distance learning with two more to start the following Tuesday.

Although all Broken Arrow students will return to the classroom on Monday, it will be an abbreviated week for most of the district’s secondary students.