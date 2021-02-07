Area school districts resume in-person classes after COVID-19-induced distance learning period

After a stint in distance learning, several area school districts are set to resume in-person classes come Monday.
Catoosa, Broken Arrow and Mannford Public Schools are all scheduled to start in-person instruction again on Monday after each moved their campuses distance learning in late January due to COVID-19 concerns within their communities.
At the time of the switch, Catoosa had 222 students and staff in quarantine, with more than half at either Wells Middle School or Catoosa High School. As of Thursday, there are 22 staff and students in quarantine and six confirmed positive cases according to data released by the Rogers County school district.
Broken Arrow Public Schools did not publish updated coronavirus case numbers for the week of Feb. 1. When it announced its shift to distance learning for all campuses on Jan. 29, five campuses were already in distance learning with two more to start the following Tuesday.
Although all Broken Arrow students will return to the classroom on Monday, it will be an abbreviated week for most of the district’s secondary students.
A vaccination event is scheduled for BAPS employees aged 65 and older Thursday. With most recipients receiving their second dose that day, the district announced that Thursday and Friday will be distance learning days for students in grades 6 through 12 to have adequate transportation coverage at the elementary level while also allowing enough time for any side effects to pass.
Grab and go meal service will be available from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday for distance learning students.
Level 2 and 3 special education students will remain in person on Thursday and Friday. In-person classes are scheduled to resume on Feb. 16 for all Broken Arrow secondary students.
Also resuming in-person classes on Monday are Union High School, the Union Freshman Academy and Union Alternative Education. According to data published Friday by the district, 16 staff from the three sites combined are either in isolation for testing positive or in quarantine.
When Union officials announced the switch on Jan. 28 due to a substitute teacher shortage, 33 employees at the high school and Union Freshman Academy were in quarantine or isolation.
Mayor weighs in on recent Tulsa Public Schools comments from governor and superintendent
More guidance for Oklahomans signing up through the state COVID-19 vaccine portal during Phase 2