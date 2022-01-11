Area school districts pivot to distance learning due to staff absences

“However, should staff absences continue to increase as they have over the last several days, we may be left with no choice but to pivot to distance learning at a particular school site,” she wrote. “Please consider and begin planning for this possibility, as I cannot guarantee that the district will be able to give multiple days of notice before making such a move.”

At Sand Springs, district officials confirmed Monday afternoon that the district’s Sixth Grade Center and Clyde Boyd Middle School will be in distance learning until Jan. 18. As of Monday, all other Sand Springs Public Schools campuses will have classes in person.

Fifth and sixth grade students at Bixby’s West Intermediate School will be in distance learning through Jan. 18, as well. Meal service will be available from 8:45-10:15 a.m. on the school’s north side near the cafeteria.

All Allen Bowden, Berryhill and Pawhuska students will be entirely in distance learning until Jan. 18. Berryhill High School moved to distance learning Sunday night.

Pawhuska students can pick up a meal either at the elementary school cafeteria or via one of two bus routes that will run through the district’s attendance area.