Area school districts monitoring TikTok challenge

Officials with several area school districts said they are monitoring a nationwide TikTok challenge calling for threats to campus security on Friday.

What originally started as a challenge for students to skip school on Friday has since morphed into encouraging students to jeopardize their schools' safety.

In an email to parents, officials with Jenks Public Schools reiterated that while they do not have reason to believe there is a credible local threat, the district’s police department is keeping abreast of the situation.

Officials with Owasso, Union and Tulsa also acknowledged that they were aware of the TikTok challenge and asked parents to talk with their students about the ramifications of making threats against classmates and staff, even in jest.

“Please help us to make sure that none of our young Tulsans have to learn the hard way about the results of poor digital citizenship,” a TPS statement reads in part.

“It is the opposite of humorous to have our campus police come to your home to complete a threat assessment. We assure you that there is absolutely nothing funny about starting the school day in a classroom and ending it in police custody.