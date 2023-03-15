Although pancakes and waffles are not leaving school breakfast menus any time soon, proposed changes to the National School Meal Program’s nutritional regulations may make some other cafeteria staples a thing of the past.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in February that it was seeking feedback through April 10 on proposed changes to the National School Meal Program.

Among the suggested revisions is a reduction of school meals' sodium levels by 30% by the fall of 2029 and requiring added sugar to account for less than 10% of the total calories served per week for breakfast and lunch by the fall of 2027.

However, several area school districts' child nutrition programs are questioning just how helpful the proposed changes will be.

“With these changes, wanting to limit sodium and added sugar, as a blanket statement, it sounds great,” Broken Arrow Public Schools Child Nutrition Director Emily McNally said. “However, when you dive in a little deeper, there are some problems. For starters, these changes don’t account for sodium that occurs naturally in some foods.”

For example, under the new regulations, the sodium limit for an elementary school student’s lunch would gradually decline from the current maximum, 1,230 milligrams, to 810 milligrams by July 1, 2029.

A sandwich made with a 2 ounce serving of oven-roasted deli style turkey, two slices of wheat bread, one slice of Swiss cheese and a tablespoon of mustard has about 680 milligrams of sodium. An 8 ounce carton of Hiland low-fat white milk has 105 milligrams.

At breakfast, the proposed sodium limit would be 435 milligrams for elementary school students, 485 milligrams for middle school students and 520 milligrams for high school students by July 1, 2027.

Citing the sodium content in biscuits, breakfast sausage, bacon, eggs and certain processed cereals such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms, McNally’s counterpart at Union Public Schools, Lisa Griffin, said the proposed restrictions would mean her district would have to make some substantive changes to its breakfast menu in order to keep its meals’ sodium levels in compliance should the new regulations take effect.

“Those are all high sodium foods, and they’re breakfast foods,” Griffin said. “We’ll still be able to have waffles and pancakes, but we could not use syrup or jam. We’d have to look at serving it with a fruit sauce instead. We’ll have to get creative.”

Implementation of the restrictions on added sugars would start during the 2025-26 school year, with serving restrictions on flavored milk, breakfast cereals and grain-based desserts and breakfast items, such as turnovers, cereal bars and pastries.

For example, cereals would not be allowed to have more than six ounces of added sugar per dry ounce, and yogurt could have no more than 12 grams of added sugar per 6-ounce serving. An 8-ounce carton of chocolate milk would be limited to a maximum of 10 grams of added sugar.

With 13 grams of added sugar, a 6-ounce carton of Yoplait Original strawberry yogurt would not be a school breakfast option under the proposed changes. Clocking in at 9 grams of added sugar in a 1-cup serving, neither would a bowl of raisin bran.

Some of the proposed changes are already in place for Union’s early childhood program, such as limiting the cereal offerings for those students to Kix, Rice Chex, Rice Krispies and Mini Wheats.

A registered, licensed dietitian, Griffin said she appreciates the USDA’s publicly stated goal of attempting to provide healthier meals for students. However, she is worried that any benefits from the proposed changes will be negated by more students not participating in the school meal program and either skipping meals entirely or bringing unhealthy options from home.

“It’s even difficult to get our little preschoolers to eat the types of cereal that we’re talking about … that meet the requirements,” she said. “Those aren’t the most flavorful options.”

McNally shared those concerns about the changes potentially further discouraging students from eating school meals. Her district serves an average of 15,500 meals per day, a decline of more than 1,500 from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when federal waivers provided universal free school meals.

Her staff is trying out recipe tweaks in an effort to get them in compliance with the new regulations while making sure they will still appeal to students.

However, Broken Arrow Public Schools, like other schools across the country, is also still contending with supply chain issues, making it difficult at times to source the ingredients needed for those culinary experiments, such as sodium-free seasoning blends.

“Our mission is to feed kids nutritious foods and make sure they have easy access to those foods,” McNally said, noting that most of her district’s vendors have said they will attempt to comply with the new regulations. “We’re trying our best, but these requirements will limit that because many of these foods just won’t be appealing any more.”