Area robotics teams get financial aid for innovative-eager students

Fourteen robotics programs at schools and CareerTech campuses across Oklahoma are getting a financial boost.

Tri-County Technology Center in Bartlesville, Adair middle and high schools, Broken Arrow High School, Chouteau-Maize High School, Jenks High School, Locust Grove middle and high schools, Memorial Middle School, Union High School and Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy are among the recipients of FIRST Robotics grants through American Electric Power-Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

FIRST Robotics is a nonprofit organization that offers hands-on robotics programs for teams of students from prekindergarten through 12th grade. In 2019-20, 679,000 students across all grades participated in 3,700 FIRST Robotics competitions around the world.

However, participation is not free. Team registration costs range from $275 to $3,000, depending on the age level.

Abraham Kamara is the sponsor of Memorial Middle School’s robotics team. For middle school teams like Memorial’s, the team registration fee does not cover robot parts — just access to a discounted rate for components.