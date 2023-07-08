Tulsa County’s seven largest school districts have all opted to not participate in a new merit-based teacher stipend program touted by the State Department of Education.

Officials from Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Tulsa and Union each confirmed that their districts did not submit applications to participate in the Oklahoma Teacher Empowerment Program. The application window closed June 15.

Approved in 2022, House Bill 4388 directs that any Oklahoma lottery proceeds in excess of $65 million be put in a revolving fund to finance the Oklahoma Teacher Empowerment Fund Program. The program provides additional one-time stipends of at least $6,000 to educators who are designated as advanced, lead or master teachers.

As per the Oklahoma State Department of Education, that money is made available to districts twice a year on a first-come, first-served basis; districts are required to provide matching money to participate.

However, the number of teachers who would be eligible for those funds would be capped at 10% per district. Additionally, those teachers would have to be nominated each year to receive the pay increase and would have up to 15 days added to their contract.

OSDE spokesman Justin Holcomb did not respond by deadline to inquiries about how many districts statewide submitted applications for the fund.

In an emailed statement, a spokeswoman for TPS said the district opted not to submit an application this spring due to concerns about whether the program will even be funded.

Oklahoma Lottery Commission Executive Director Jay Finks said, with the lottery reporting record sales in 2023, he is anticipating more than $20 million being directed to the program’s revolving fund come September.

With its fiscal year ending June 30, the Oklahoma Lottery Commission is in the process of reconciling its books and undergoing its annual year-end external audit. That process must be completed before any money can be directed to the Oklahoma Teacher Empowerment Program.

State law dictates that the first $65 million in lottery proceeds be put into the Education Lottery Trust Fund, which is distributed among common education, higher education, the state teachers’ retirement system and a school consolidation fund.

Those obligations are paid out over the course of the fiscal year, Finks said, with the Oklahoma Teacher Empowerment Fund Program’s revolving fund on track to receive a cash deposit since the $65 million threshold has already been reached.

“There’s still a lot of pieces of success to this … but at least we can say that year No. 1, there is going to be a healthy amount of funds available for that, which should set it up for success in the long run,” he said.

