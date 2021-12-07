AP Capstone enrollment jumps with student enthusiasm

Gina Lepp and Larry Cagle’s Advanced Placement seminar and research classes are becoming more popular at Broken Arrow High School.
Their experience is not unique.
According to data from the College Board, which oversees the AP program, the student participation rates in AP Research and AP Seminar had the largest and third-largest gains nationwide in 2021.
The number of students sitting for the AP Research exam increased 20% in spring 2021 over the 2020 number. Even with COVID-19, the number of students who took the exam in 2020 was still up 28% from the previous year.
The two classes are required for the AP Capstone program, which allows high school students to explore real-world issues while developing analytic, inquiry, research and communication skills.
Along with learning how to conduct academic research, Capstone students are required to write a 5,000-word essay on the topic of their choice and do a presentation on their paper.
“The degree of curiosity you get in this class (AP Seminar) for sure, … it’s student-driven,” Lepp said. “It’s student-led. They have to do certain things for the College Board, of course, but it empowers them to be curious about the world and get fired up about certain things that might be boring, but once they delve into it, the enthusiasm is there.”
Cagle said Broken Arrow’s Capstone program has about 50 students, with that enrollment projected to double in 2022-23. Although the interest is there and growing, he acknowledged that it sometimes take a little extra push to get students past the initial sticker shock of having not only to write a 5,000-word essay but also to get up and talk about it.
“When I try to tell these students that what we’re going to do is teach them how to write a 5,000-word paper and then stand up in front of a group of peers and make a presentation, the reaction is usually, ‘That’s the worst idea I’ve heard in my life,’” Cagle said.
“This is because most high schools, ours included, is structured around the five-paragraph paper. A 5,000-word paper is just a little bit longer. Once they learn there’s a structure, they realize it isn’t as big of a deal.”
Broken Arrow senior Cierra Wolfe is currently in AP Research. For her 5,000-word Capstone program essay, she is researching the criminal justice system and ways to improve it. While she is enjoying the class and how it is preparing her for college, she said it is not for the academically faint of heart.
“It’s not just some easy class,” she said. “You have to involve yourself in the research to have the drive to do it.”
That participation growth is showing up beyond Broken Arrow classrooms, as the number of Oklahoma high schools offering the AP Capstone program has tripled since its launch nationwide in 2015.
East Central High School is in its fourth year to offer the program. The two required courses are offered as electives primarily for sophomores and juniors, although they are open to any East Central student.
“A lot of the students I’m seeing now are disciplined enough that when you tell them, ‘You’re on your own,’ they’re going to do the work,” teacher Kerry Willman said. “They understand it. They get it.”
Essay topics explored by Willman’s Capstone students in recent years range from more traditional academic subjects, such as climate change and the fall of the Roman Empire, to more pop culture-focused areas, such as chess and the popularity of TikTok.
With Tulsa Public Schools spending more than half of the 2020-21 school year in distance learning, the participation rate slowed slightly at East Central. Identifying potential students for this year became more difficult, thanks to fewer in-class conversations and lower grades across the board.
However, with most students back in person this semester, more have shown interest for the 2022-23 school year.
“We have a belief in our kids here,” Assistant Principal Brian Stone said. “We have a belief that our kids can benefit from this, so we want to maximize their opportunity.”