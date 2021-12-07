AP Capstone enrollment jumps with student enthusiasm

Cagle said Broken Arrow’s Capstone program has about 50 students, with that enrollment projected to double in 2022-23. Although the interest is there and growing, he acknowledged that it sometimes take a little extra push to get students past the initial sticker shock of having not only to write a 5,000-word essay but also to get up and talk about it.

“When I try to tell these students that what we’re going to do is teach them how to write a 5,000-word paper and then stand up in front of a group of peers and make a presentation, the reaction is usually, ‘That’s the worst idea I’ve heard in my life,’” Cagle said.

“This is because most high schools, ours included, is structured around the five-paragraph paper. A 5,000-word paper is just a little bit longer. Once they learn there’s a structure, they realize it isn’t as big of a deal.”

Broken Arrow senior Cierra Wolfe is currently in AP Research. For her 5,000-word Capstone program essay, she is researching the criminal justice system and ways to improve it. While she is enjoying the class and how it is preparing her for college, she said it is not for the academically faint of heart.