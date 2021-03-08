Anonymous donor gives 600K masks to Oklahoma public schools

“We are truly appreciative of this generous donation and for the invaluable teamwork involved in making sure the masks are delivered to each school across the state,” ODEMHS Director Mark Gower said.

For local school districts, Monday’s announcement was welcome news.

Rob Miller is the superintendent at Bixby Public Schools, which as of Monday, has seven active COVID-19 cases among its staff and students.

"Throughout this pandemic, community partners and individuals have generously stepped up to support our schools many times over,” he said. “This donation is one more example of Oklahomans working together to make sure teachers and staff have what they need to remain healthy and well."

Miller’s counterpart at Jenks, Stacey Butterfield, also thanked the anonymous donor Monday afternoon.

"At Jenks Public Schools, we are extremely grateful to the anonymous donor who was so generous in thinking of our teachers and staff members,” she said. “These masks will be welcome addition to our supplies of PPE and we look forward to distributing them to our employees."

