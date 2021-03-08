Anonymous donor gives 600,000 masks to Oklahoma public schools

“We are truly appreciative of this generous donation and for the invaluable teamwork involved in making sure the masks are delivered to each school across the state,” Department of Emergency Management Director Mark Gower said.

For local school districts, Monday’s announcement was welcome news.

"Throughout this pandemic, community partners and individuals have generously stepped up to support our schools many times over,” Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller said. “This donation is one more example of Oklahomans working together to make sure teachers and staff have what they need to remain healthy and well."

Bixby Public Schools had seven active COVID-19 cases among its staff and students on Monday.

Miller’s counterpart at Jenks, Stacey Butterfield, also thanked the anonymous donor Monday afternoon.

"At Jenks Public Schools, we are extremely grateful to the anonymous donor who was so generous in thinking of our teachers and staff members,” she said. “These masks will be a welcome addition to our supplies of PPE, and we look forward to distributing them to our employees."