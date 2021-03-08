Anonymous donor gives 600,000 masks to Oklahoma public schools

Thanks to an anonymous donor, school districts across Oklahoma will be getting additional personal protective equipment at no cost.
On Monday morning, the state Department of Education announced that it received more than 600,000 masks specifically earmarked for public school teachers, staff and students.
Along with 400,000 KN95 masks for teachers and staff, the donation included 60,000 adult-size surgical masks for older students, 104,000 youth-size surgical masks for students between the ages of 6 and 12, and 50,000 smaller surgical masks for students age 5 and under.
“Masks are important in our arsenal of successful COVID-19 mitigation strategies,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said. “We are extremely grateful to this donor for prioritizing our hard-working school personnel who have been on the frontlines of this pandemic.”
The masks will be distributed to public schools across the state over the next two weeks through a collaborative effort between the state Department of Education and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
A spokeswoman for the state Department of Education said the partnership was in part because both agencies are already fanned out across the state to work with local officials on coordinating COVID-19 vaccination pods and clean-up efforts from February’s winter weather.
“We are truly appreciative of this generous donation and for the invaluable teamwork involved in making sure the masks are delivered to each school across the state,” Department of Emergency Management Director Mark Gower said.
For local school districts, Monday’s announcement was welcome news.
"Throughout this pandemic, community partners and individuals have generously stepped up to support our schools many times over,” Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller said. “This donation is one more example of Oklahomans working together to make sure teachers and staff have what they need to remain healthy and well."
Bixby Public Schools had seven active COVID-19 cases among its staff and students on Monday.
Miller’s counterpart at Jenks, Stacey Butterfield, also thanked the anonymous donor Monday afternoon.
"At Jenks Public Schools, we are extremely grateful to the anonymous donor who was so generous in thinking of our teachers and staff members,” she said. “These masks will be a welcome addition to our supplies of PPE, and we look forward to distributing them to our employees."