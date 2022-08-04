An innovative TU is essential to Tulsa's future, President Brad Carson says

At times, it has been suggested the University of Tulsa aspires or should aspire to be more like Dallas' Southern Methodist or St. Louis' Washington University.

President Brad Carson thinks Pittsburgh's Carnegie Mellon is a better model.

Formed in 1967 by the merger of two older institutions founded by industrial giants Andrew Carnegie and Richard Beatty Mellon, Carnegie Mellon is known for its innovative science and research programs — as well as the nation's oldest drama school.

Carnegie Mellon is considered one of the key pieces in Pittsburgh's transformation from a coal-and-steel town to a technology center.

Speaking Tuesday to the Tulsa Press Club, Carson said Tulsa and TU need to find a similar path.

"I often tell people … that the city of Tulsa will not succeed unless the University of Tulsa becomes more than it is today," Carson said. "We don't have any of the natural advantages of coastal cities. We don't have a state capitol that brings an educated workforce to it. Nobody has to be in Tulsa, Oklahoma. We choose to be here.

"Cities like Tulsa that don't have those locked-in advantages often struggle. People ask, 'Why would you come to Tulsa?' I say you come because there is an ecosystem you can't resist."

The university, he said, is part of that ecosystem.

"The example I give is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which reinvented itself from a coal-steel town. … Uber, Disney, Google, Oracle. They're all there. And Pennsylvania gave them no tax dollars to come there. Not like Oklahoma. Wipe our tax base away, right?" he said.

"You know why they came there? They can't avoid being there because of the interesting people that are around Carnegie Mellon especially but also the University of Pittsburgh, Duquesne, the Penn State University system. That's how universities succeed.

"And so, if Tulsa is going to really make it, you have to have a University of Tulsa that aspires to be like those schools are," Carson continued.

"That's why I tell people my vision is a 30-year plan. We should be like Carnegie Mellon is today. It's one of the great universities in the world, and it should be here."

Asked about the controversial "True Commitment" initiative announced several years ago, Carson said that while some of its recommendations made sense, "anything that causes a civil war on campus is not good."

He said that while some of the recommended changes were made, the plan itself no longer drives decision-making.

"We're not a cybersecurity school, although our cyber programs are world-ranked," Carson said. "We're not an engineering school. We're not a liberal arts school. We're all of those things. We're an idea. We're a community of learning that keeps a flame alive that's existed for 1,000 years since universities were formed."

Universities, Carson said, are not trade schools or technical boot camps.

"People say, 'What skills are you teaching my children?' And there are skills we will teach you to be a great engineer or programmer, … whatever it might be. But my vision of college, … what I hope TU does, is more than that.

"You go to college to learn wisdom, your place in the world, the world around you, these things. You don't just learn how to type (computer code)."