As part of its efforts to add more grades, a Creek County school district will be sending a bond package to voters this September.

On Monday, the Board of Education for Allen Bowden Public Schools voted unanimously to request a special election on Sept. 12 for a $2.6 million bond proposal, including $2.4 million for a new 18,000-square-foot building that would house a 600-seat gymnasium, locker rooms and the district’s administrative offices.

The balance of the bond funds would be used to renovate the space currently used by the district’s administration into classrooms in connection with plans to add a high school and change the district’s status from dependent to independent. It currently is dependent on Sapulpa Public Schools to provide high school for students in the Allen Bowden district.

Should the bond issue be approved by voters, that shift would still require approval from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, and the request would not be made until the fall of 2023.

If the Department of Education approved the reclassification request, Allen Bowden would add one grade per year starting with the 2024-25 school year, with its first senior class graduating in May 2028.

Located in far northeastern Creek County with its campus along Frankoma Road, Allen Bowden’s attendance area is sandwiched by Sapulpa to the south and Tulsa and Sand Springs to the north. According to enrollment data from the State Department of Education, 277 students in prekindergarten through eighth grade attended the school in 2022-23.

Even if its bid to add a high school is denied, Superintendent Matthew Sweet said the district will still build a new gymnasium in order to better accommodate the needs of students and staff, should the bond issue pass.

“We need a new gym, even if the state doesn’t approve our request for a high school,” he said. “Our path might be a little different. Some people petition first, then go look to build. We’re building a gym because we need a gym."

