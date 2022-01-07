All Union schools, some Tulsa, Broken Arrow schools to go to distance learning Friday due to staff absences

These schools have closed in-person learning Friday:

Union Public Schools: All campuses

All Union Public Schools be in distance learning again Friday due to staff absences and a high increase in COVID-19 cases.

School officials will meet to determine whether school buildings will remain closed next week.

Broken Arrow Public Schools: Freshman Academy and Liberty Elementary

Broken Arrow Freshman Academy and Liberty Elementary School will be closed Friday due to a high volume of staff absences from “illness,” Broken Arrow Public Schools announced on Facebook.

Both campuses will continue to provide lunches for their students from noon to 1 p.m., and both are expected to return to in-person learning Monday.

Ninth-grade students who go to Early College High School and Vanguard will report to school in person as normal.