 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All Union schools, some Tulsa, Broken Arrow schools to go to distance learning Friday due to staff absences
0 Comments

All Union schools, some Tulsa, Broken Arrow schools to go to distance learning Friday due to staff absences

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UNION FIRST DAY (copy) (copy)

A sign on a school bus door reminds students to wear a mask on the first day of school at Union High School on Aug. 24.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

These schools have closed in-person learning Friday:

Union Public Schools: All campuses

All Union Public Schools be in distance learning again Friday due to staff absences and a high increase in COVID-19 cases.

School officials will meet to determine whether school buildings will remain closed next week.

Broken Arrow Public Schools: Freshman Academy and Liberty Elementary

Broken Arrow Freshman Academy and Liberty Elementary School will be closed Friday due to a high volume of staff absences from “illness,” Broken Arrow Public Schools announced on Facebook.

Both campuses will continue to provide lunches for their students from noon to 1 p.m., and both are expected to return to in-person learning Monday.

Ninth-grade students who go to Early College High School and Vanguard will report to school in person as normal.

Tulsa Public Schools: Nathan Hale High School, Will Rogers High School, McLain High School, Monroe Demonstration Academy, Hawthorne Elementary, Emerson Elementary and Skelly Elementary (Fourth Grade Dual Language)

Due to staff absences, Nathan Hale High School, Will Rogers High School, McLain High School, Monroe Demonstration Academy, Hawthorne Elementary, Emerson Elementary and Skelly Elementary (Fourth Grade Dual Language) will suspend in-person learning on Friday.

TPS does not indicate whether the schools will reopen in-person learning on Monday.

KIPP Tulsa: Middle School and High School

KIPP Tulsa Middle School and High School will be in virtual learning Friday due to staff absences.

Featured video:

Kevin Canfield, Andrea Eger, Kendrick Marshall, Michael Overall and Tim Stanley share their thoughts on the stories that stuck with them.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mask policy adjusted for Tulsa Public Schools
Education

Mask policy adjusted for Tulsa Public Schools

  • Updated

In an email to parents Monday afternoon, TPS officials announced that masks will still be expected at its elementary schools when classes resume on Tuesday. However, they will simply be recommended at all other district sites. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert