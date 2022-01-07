All Union schools, some Tulsa, Broken Arrow schools to go to distance learning Friday due to staff absences

These schools have closed in-person learning Friday:
Union Public Schools: All campuses
All Union Public Schools be in distance learning again Friday due to staff absences and a high increase in COVID-19 cases.
School officials will meet to determine whether school buildings will remain closed next week.
Broken Arrow Public Schools: Freshman Academy and Liberty Elementary
Broken Arrow Freshman Academy and Liberty Elementary School will be closed Friday due to a high volume of staff absences from “illness,” Broken Arrow Public Schools announced on Facebook.
Both campuses will continue to provide lunches for their students from noon to 1 p.m., and both are expected to return to in-person learning Monday.
Ninth-grade students who go to Early College High School and Vanguard will report to school in person as normal.
Tulsa Public Schools: Nathan Hale High School, Will Rogers High School, McLain High School, Monroe Demonstration Academy, Hawthorne Elementary, Emerson Elementary and Skelly Elementary (Fourth Grade Dual Language)
Due to staff absences, Nathan Hale High School, Will Rogers High School, McLain High School, Monroe Demonstration Academy, Hawthorne Elementary, Emerson Elementary and Skelly Elementary (Fourth Grade Dual Language) will suspend in-person learning on Friday.
TPS does not indicate whether the schools will reopen in-person learning on Monday.
KIPP Tulsa: Middle School and High School
KIPP Tulsa Middle School and High School will be in virtual learning Friday due to staff absences.
