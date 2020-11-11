All Broken Arrow middle schools now moving to distance learning through Nov. 20

BROKEN ARROW — Broken Arrow Public Schools on Wednesday announced that all middle school students will switch to distance learning through the end of next week in response to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
The district has decided to close the Oliver, Oneta Ridge and Childers middle school campuses due to worsening transmission rates in the community as well as quarantines among support staff, bus drivers and other essential workers.
Earlier this week, Broken Arrow announced that its other two middle schools — Centennial and Sequoyah — would shut down for two weeks. Students at Aspen Creek Early Childhood Center, Broken Arrow High School, the Freshman Academy, Options Academy and Early College High School also currently are engaging in distance learning.
All students at the impacted school sites will remain in remote instruction until Nov. 20. They are expected to report back to class Nov. 30 after spring break.
Students in all other grades and school sites across the district will continue in-person learning unless directed otherwise.
“By taking these precautionary measures at the secondary level, it allows us to focus our resources on our elementary students, keeping them learning in-person,” Broken Arrow Public Schools Superintendent Janet Vinson said in a news release. “Last spring, we received feedback from parents following school closures, and we realized it’s very tough for parents of those elementary students to easily navigate distance learning, so we are doing all we can to keep them in their classrooms."
All district employees still are required to report to work as normal, unless currently under quarantine.
Meanwhile, Bixby Public Schools also has directed all high school students as well as those at North Elementary School to switch to distance learning for two weeks.
All high school and middle school students at Union Public Schools — in addition to those at Boevers Elementary School — have switched to distance learning through the end of next week.
Sand Springs Public Schools also announced Wednesday morning it will shift to the district’s distance learning model for secondary schools beginning Thursday through the Thanksgiving break.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!