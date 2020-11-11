All Broken Arrow middle schools now moving to distance learning through Nov. 20

BROKEN ARROW — Broken Arrow Public Schools on Wednesday announced that all middle school students will switch to distance learning through the end of next week in response to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

The district has decided to close the Oliver, Oneta Ridge and Childers middle school campuses due to worsening transmission rates in the community as well as quarantines among support staff, bus drivers and other essential workers.

Earlier this week, Broken Arrow announced that its other two middle schools — Centennial and Sequoyah — would shut down for two weeks. Students at Aspen Creek Early Childhood Center, Broken Arrow High School, the Freshman Academy, Options Academy and Early College High School also currently are engaging in distance learning.

All students at the impacted school sites will remain in remote instruction until Nov. 20. They are expected to report back to class Nov. 30 after spring break.

Students in all other grades and school sites across the district will continue in-person learning unless directed otherwise.