Being first does not faze Sendy Gomez.

Part of Tulsa Honor Academy’s inaugural cohort of fifth-graders in fall 2015, Gomez will be among the charter school’s first graduates come Tuesday.

“I’ve really enjoyed my eight years here, but I am so excited to get to go to college,” Gomez said.

As part of that inaugural cohort, Gomez and several other seniors bounced among seven facilities over the course of eight years with Tulsa Honor Academy.

In addition to creating traditions for future generations, she and her classmates got to help leave a more tangible imprint by selecting the design for the high school’s entrance in the remodeled former Pennwell building at 15th Street and Sheridan Road.

However, even with all the moves, Tulsa Honor Academy has felt like home for Gomez.

“It’s been an honor being here,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot … and the teachers and staff care so much about their students here. I appreciate and am grateful for that.”

Elsie Urueta Pollock is the founder and executive director of Tulsa Honor Academy. Although her early introduction to Gomez as a quiet, inquisitive fifth-grader wearing a huge purple bow is vividly etched in her memory, she said seeing the senior’s growth academically and socially has been equally memorable.

“It’s been really amazing to see her flourish, especially the last couple of years once she has gotten into high school,” Urueta Pollock said. “She’s grown into herself and she’s become more confident. She’s still quiet, but don’t misconstrue her shyness or how quiet she is with … being weak. She’s a fighter and she’s so determined.”

The first generation in her family to graduate from high school, Gomez will also be the first generation in her family to attend college when she starts at the University of Tulsa this fall.

Of the 79 students in Tulsa Honor Academy’s inaugural senior class, 97% have been accepted to a four-year university and 93% will be first-generation college students.

Citing its proximity to home and the strength of its business school, Gomez chose TU over New York University.

“It’s pretty exciting,” she said. “I’m proud of it and I’m setting an example for my cousins, siblings and parents.”

With Advanced Placement Calculus as her favorite high school class, Gomez plans to pursue a degree in finance. She has already taken steps to gain experience in the industry, including interning at a local bank through a program at the school, serving a term as student council treasurer and participating in a summer finance program at New York University.

For Tulsa Honor Academy chemistry teacher and academic adviser Kimberly Siftar, Gomez’s decision not only to pursue a degree in finance but also to seek out those preparatory opportunities encapsulated her dedication to having a plan for life beyond high school.

“With her, she’s been really clear about ‘I want to be exposed to this. This is what I want to do,’” she said. “She has been taking a lot of steps that a lot of people under the age of 18 don’t necessarily have that foresight to do.”

