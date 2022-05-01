After 96 years, Oklahoma FFA convention comes to Tulsa

Come Tuesday, Webster FFA President Teresa Aguayo will get to say something none of her westside predecessors could: that she attended her first Future Farmers of America state convention in her hometown.

For the first time in the organization’s 96-year history, Oklahoma FFA will have its state convention in Tulsa on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I am very excited,” the Webster senior said. “I am ready to see all the other chapters come to Tulsa. Whenever I go to contest, other chapters are so surprised to see a chapter from Tulsa. I’m so excited for them to come, as some of them have never been here and don’t know what Tulsa’s like.”

Encompassing both the Cox Convention Center and the BOK Center, the two-day state convention includes individual award and degree recognition, chapter awards and state officer elections.

Attendees also have access to career and leadership development workshops and an expo featuring college recruiters, potential employers and other agriculturally focused businesses.

More than $1.5 million in scholarships and cash awards will be handed out to students during the course of the event.

The country’s fifth-largest state-level FFA association, Oklahoma FFA has 27,872 student members across 364 chapters statewide, including more than 20 just in the immediate Tulsa metro area.

With more than 14,000 attendees expected this year, the state FFA convention will be in Tulsa through 2026 after almost four decades in Oklahoma City.

A previous convention site, the Cox Convention Center, formerly known as the Myriad, was sold and is now used as a film studio. Although it was able to host in 2021, the nearby Paycom Center was not available for the convention’s traditional early May dates starting in 2022, prompting state FFA officials to start looking around.

“To have an event of that size, it is tough to find a venue to make it happen,” Oklahoma FFA Executive Secretary Trevor Lucas said. “We looked for as many venues as we could that were available on dates that would work with our calendar.

“Because of our chapters’ contest schedule and keeping state convention as the school year’s high point, moving dates would be difficult for us.

“We didn’t have a lot of options, to be frank, but Tulsa rolled out the red carpet and showed how it would work.

“We’re excited. The folks in Tulsa have been awesome to work with.”

Webster is home to the only active FFA chapter in Tulsa Public Schools. With about 130 members in grades eight through 12, FFA is the school’s largest student organization.

After sitting out most of the 2020-21 school year due to COVID-19 and TPS’ pandemic protocols, the chapter has started attending contests across the region again this year. Tuesday and Wednesday will be its first in-person appearance at the state convention since 2019.

“They had convention last year in person, but we were not allowed to go, … so we’re super pumped about getting to go,” adviser Erica Goodson said.

“I’m excited to just see all those kids and ag teachers come from all over the state. There’ll be people there from the Panhandle; there’ll be people from the Idabel area to Altus. and it’s neat that we’re all going to meet in Tulsa this year.”

Along with providing dining and hotel recommendations for the incoming visitors, having the convention in Tulsa is providing Goodson and her students an opportunity to remind other chapters around the state that participation in FFA is not just limited to rural areas or only through raising farm animals.

Although hens, baby chicks, guinea pigs and a turtle all call the school’s agriculture building home, the Webster FFA chapter does not keep any large animals due to municipal ordinances. Unless a student has an animal outside of the city limits, the chapter does not participate in livestock showing.

Instead, the members focus on leadership development and other areas that readily lend themselves to urban agriculture, including welding, horticulture, speech, agricultural communications, food sciences and land judging.

“We try to really prepare the kids through the ag classes and FFA for some sort of career,” Goodson said. “I realize that not every kid leaving out of here is going to pursue a career in agriculture, but they may pursue a career in graphic design, and that’s something they learned in agriculture communications. They may pursue a job as a handyman, and working with tools out in the shop is definitely something that can prepare that kid.”

