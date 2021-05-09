'Adaptability' is the word of the year for suburban Teachers of the Year

For her art students, certain media, such as clay, have had to be skipped altogether as those lessons could not be done virtually.

Additionally, thanks to COVID-19, gas line issues and February’s winter storm, her building has had to switch multiple times between in-person instruction and distance learning.

When coupled with the frequent 15-hour workdays she’s needed to log in order to prepare and upload lessons for her five different courses, she said this has been the most challenging school year since she started teaching a decade ago.

“There has not been a down period this year,” she said. “Usually you start off and it’s really hectic, but you get a chance to settle in for a little while before it gets hectic right at the end of the school year. It’s been crazy all year.”

Coweta Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year, high school art instructor Shelley Self, said she counted her district as one of the lucky ones for being able to have most of its classes in person this year.

However, between winter weather and COVID-19, Coweta had to pivot to distance learning more than once during the school year, leading to some challenging stretches of virtual instruction.