Richard Dreyfuss’ latest role is not likely to generate much Oscar buzz.

But in the mind of the 75-year-old Academy Award winner, it might just be his most important part to date.

“I loved my acting career. But I have a new career now. I want to save my country,” Dreyfuss said Friday morning, speaking to a packed auditorium at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Dreyfuss, an advocate, speaker and writer on civics education, was in Tulsa as part of the Tulsa Town Hall program.

He warned the crowd up front that he didn’t come to mince words. “I don’t tease,” he said, launching straightaway into some gloomy prognostications.

The failure for the last 50 years to pass on to our children the lessons they most need to know, Dreyfuss said, has put the country in a precarious position.

“We’re closer to the end game of America than we ever, ever thought possible,” he said. “It’s horrifying. People, this is our one real world and it has become unquestionably absurd and suicidal.”

The disappearance of civics education from some public schools is a major factor, he said.

“We don’t teach anything that allows the next generation to be prepared for running the country,” Dreyfuss said. “And we are all going to pay for that.”

“We don’t teach the civic tools that allow us to understand what an incomprehensible miracle our government really is.”

That’s not the case in Oklahoma. Civics is taught in public schools. Oklahoma’s eighth grade social studies standards include the separation of powers among the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government and the development of the Declaration of Independence.

Classes on government and history are required to graduate high school. A law took effect in 2021 that requires Oklahoma students to take and pass a 100-item test over history and government that uses questions from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ website. That has to be done before they can graduate from high school.

Dreyfuss — whose acting credits range from blockbusters like “Jaws” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” to his Oscar-winning role in “The Goodbye Girl” — said his concerns for the country led him to retire from acting in 2004.

“I hated the idea of being a celebrity with a cause,” he said. “But I saw that no one was paying attention and we were letting this thing happen. So, I went to school.”

Dreyfuss traveled to Oxford University, where he was named a senior research advisor — “what they call someone who’s too old to be a student and lacks the credentials to be faculty.”

Dreyfuss studied and educated himself, and went on to found the Dreyfuss Civics Initiative, a nonprofit effort to revive civics education in schools.

He’s also written a book, “One Thought Scares Me,” laying out his thoughts on how to change the country’s direction. All proceeds from the book support the nonprofit.

“We’ve decided that anyone who has a different opinion than mine is my enemy,” he added. “Whoever decided one day that differences of opinion are un-American is a jackass.”

Before his talk, Dreyfuss participated in a student forum moderated by students from Booker T. Washington High School. Students from Will Rogers, Charles Page, Bishop Kelley and two home school groups attended.

Dreyfuss challenged his adult audience to act before it’s too late.

“This is your community and you have responsibility,” he said. “Don’t let your children be ignorant of the things it cannot afford ignorance about. Let them be proud of their country.

“We really did create the most important political revolution in the history of humankind. It is not something we can afford ever to forget, and that is what happened.”

