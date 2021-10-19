ACLU, state educators file federal lawsuit challenging Oklahoma House Bill 1775

Arguing it restricts classroom discussion without educational justification, a group of educators and students announced Tuesday afternoon that they are filing a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s so-called “critical race theory” ban.

Filed in the Western District of Oklahoma by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, the lawsuit’s plaintiffs include two public school teachers from Edmond and Oklahoma City Millwood, a high school student, the Black Emergency Response Team at the University of Oklahoma and chapters of the American Indian Movement, NAACP and the American Association of University of Professors.

The lawsuit claims that House Bill 1775, which took effect this summer, has had a chilling effect on lesson plans by pushing districts to remove certain texts from their curriculum, including Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” and Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun.”

The lawsuit also claims that districts have told teachers to avoid certain discussion topics and phrases in their classes, including “white privilege” and “diversity.”