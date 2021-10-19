ACLU, state educators file federal lawsuit challenging Oklahoma House Bill 1775

Arguing it restricts classroom discussion without educational justification, a group of educators and students announced Tuesday afternoon that they are filing a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s so-called “critical race theory” ban.
Filed in the Western District of Oklahoma by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, the lawsuit’s plaintiffs include two public school teachers from Edmond and Oklahoma City Millwood, a high school student, the Black Emergency Response Team at the University of Oklahoma and chapters of the American Indian Movement, NAACP and the American Association of University of Professors.
The lawsuit claims that House Bill 1775, which took effect this summer, has had a chilling effect on lesson plans by pushing districts to remove certain texts from their curriculum, including Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” and Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun.”
The lawsuit also claims that districts have told teachers to avoid certain discussion topics and phrases in their classes, including “white privilege” and “diversity.”
As adopted, HB 1775 bans teaching that one race or gender is inherently superior. It also prohibits causing a student to feel guilty or uncomfortable because of their race or gender, as well as teaching that anyone is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or otherwise.
The text of the measure does not include the phrase “critical race theory.” However, many have construed its provisions as a ban on the concept, which argues that many key pillars of American society have been shaped in ways to benefit whites at the expense of minorities.
As per the emergency rules adopted by the state Board of Education in July, the state Department of Education can downgrade a school district’s accreditation status and suspend the teaching credentials of anyone found to be violating the terms of HB 1775.
“The act’s vague, overbroad and viewpoint discriminatory provisions leave Oklahoma with an impossible — and unconstitutional — choice: avoid topics related to race or sex in class materials and discussions or risk losing their teaching licenses for violating the law,” the group’s attorneys wrote in the filing.
Named defendants include state Attorney General John O’Connor, Gov. Kevin Stitt, state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, the members of the state Board of Education, the members of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, the members of the board of regents for the University of Oklahoma, Edmond Public Schools Superintendent Angela Grunewald and the members of the board of education for Edmond Public Schools.
