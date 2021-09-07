 Skip to main content
Absent staff prompts third Tulsa Public Schools site's pivot to distance learning
Absent staff prompts third Tulsa Public Schools site's pivot to distance learning

  • Updated
A third Tulsa Public Schools campus has had to pivot to distance learning due to staff absences.

On Tuesday morning, officials at Daniel Webster Middle and High School announced in-person classes are suspended for the day at the west Tulsa school after 16 teachers called in absent and only four substitute teachers were available. 

Grab-and-go meal service will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. As per a letter from the school’s principal, Shelly Holman, paper homework packets will be available for middle school students during meal pickup. However, students who are unable to retrieve that work will not be penalized. High school students are expected to log on to their school-issued Chromebooks for Tuesday’s assignments.

A decision about Wednesday’s classes will be made by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the district declined to say Tuesday morning whether the absences were related to COVID-19.

As of TPS’ most recent COVID-19 case count released on Friday afternoon, Webster had 70 close contact exposures and seven confirmed cases among its students and staff. The district does not distinguish between students and staff in its campus-level reporting.

Since the school year started on Aug. 19, Webster is the third TPS campus to suspend in-person classes due to staff absences. TPS started the school year with about 160 substitute teachers for the entire district, or roughly 40% of what it would have prior to the pandemic.

Tulsa Health Department Director has advice for parents to help all schools avoid distance learning.

