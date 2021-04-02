A&M regents go late on OSU president pick

STILLWATER — Despite initial plans for a Friday afternoon announcement, Oklahoma State University did not yet have a new president Friday evening.

As of deadline Friday night, the Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents had not come out of executive session to vote on a successor for OSU’s current president, Burns Hargis. The special meeting gaveled in about 9 a.m. Friday at the OSU Student Union solely for the purpose of interviewing and evaluating candidates.

Just the second OSU graduate to serve as the university’s president, Hargis announced his retirement in October. When he officially steps down on July 1, he will have served 13 years in the role.

Prior to coming to OSU, Hargis was a vice chairman of Bank of Oklahoma and practiced law in Oklahoma City for 28 years.

More than 30 people, including students, faculty, staff and community members, served on the search committee for his replacement.

As first reported by the OSU student newspaper, the O’Colly, two of the four finalists are OSU alumni: Dr. Kayse Shrum and Bill Hardgrave. When asked Friday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the university declined to identify the other two candidates.