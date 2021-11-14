'A chance to give someone a little hope': Union students help refurbish bikes for children in need

For two hours Friday morning, about 20 Union students sorted through, inspected and began refurbishment efforts on donated bicycles outside the district’s bus barn along 129th East Avenue.

Some, such as a dilapidated stationary bicycle, were promptly cast aside. Others were quickly put on a rack to determine what repairs, if any, would be needed. As part of the students’ triage efforts, the brakes are tested and adjusted as needed and the tires’ treads and tubes are checked. The rims and frame also get a once over to make sure they are still sturdy and true.

The bike chains are subject to additional inspection for corrosion, tension and overall condition.

Along with getting the wheels, brakes and chain checked, some of the bicycles also get a new paint job to help cover up any dings or scratches.

While working together to put a small purple and white bicycle through its paces, seniors Don Mills and Torrie Cronen said they were grateful for the chance to help cheer up a child over the holidays.

“It’s amazing,” Mills said. “When I was a kid, I didn’t have this. It’s fun that we get to do this for them. For all the kids who are going through something, this is a chance to make it better for them and so they know someone’s looking out for them.”