Ninety northeastern Oklahoma high school seniors were announced as National Merit semifinalists Wednesday.

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced the names of more than 16,000 semifinalists across the United States in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship program.

Students entered the program as juniors when they took the Preliminary SAT, which serves as an initial screening tool.

As semifinalists, the students are in the running for 7,500 National Merit scholarships worth about $28 million that will be awarded next spring.

The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to its percentage of the national total of graduating seniors. Nationwide, the number of semifinalists is less than 1% of all high school seniors.

Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level, according to a news release. In addition to submitting detailed scholarship applications, the students must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and write an essay. Additionally, they have to earn ACT or SAT scores that confirm their previous performance on the screening test.

Finalists will be announced in February, and scholarship winners will be selected from that group.

Semifinalists by school

Bartlesville: Lauren Lee

Bishop Kelley: Vaibhav Aggarwal, Aidan Anderson, McCaleb Doyle, Everett Johnson, Jackson Powers, Emmanuelle Swiney, Rowan Talley

Bixby: Maxwell Dill, Hussein Elsaie, James Judd, Macy Mose, Aristotle Orsini, Barbara Oviedo Rojas, Brady Sloat, Nathaniel Willcox

Booker T. Washington: Jack Carson, Ryan DeHart, Samuel Freeman, Lowell Justice, Matthew Reynolds, Luke Shilling, Charlotte Vanderyt, Esther Zhu

Broken Arrow: Ava Boswell, William Harris, Philip Oh, Brody Read, James Walsh

Cascia Hall: Charles Goldsmith, Shea Jackson, Ella Newhouse, John Nickel

Collinsville: Luke Tidrick

Dove Science Academy: Victor Hernandez

Edison Preparatory: Joy Crow

Holland Hall: Natalie Gillett, Nathan Luo, Asher Patel, Ian Studebaker, Edwin Thorpe, Amber Yu

Home school: Khadeeja Aratsu (Tulsa), Dalton Hale (Glenpool), Dylan Hale (Glenpool), Allie Lynch (Tulsa), Tifiani Palm (Claremore), Lillyana Wilsterman (Bixby)

Jenks: Kristopher Chong, Ziting Gao, Ziyuan Gao, Nathan Kraft, Karissa Lu, Noah Markham, Whitaker McManus, Greta Mueller, Eduardo Pereyra, Alyssa Sanders, Clayton Stephani

Northeast Technology Center: Reed Williams

Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics: Christian Fidel (Owasso), Andrew Zhang (Stillwater)

Owasso: Evan Carpenter, Katelyn Crossman, Sterling Draper, Saul Pasquez, Jacob Raulie, Alex Stansill, Ashlyn Stephenson, Tian Wang

Peace Academy: Umaiza Sohail

Preston: Thomas Hurst

Regent Preparatory: Reid Hall

Stillwater: Kale Aker, Noor Atiyeh, Ella Calvert, Shelley Lin, Michael Nash, Albert Sheng, Eric Wang

Union: Chase Call, Akshit Devarapalli, Ivan Herrera, Tanner Jarvis, Raashi Karande, Price Martin, Nancy Nguyen, Oluwajuwuralo Oyedele, Abigail Tan

Vinita: Brooklyn Lierle