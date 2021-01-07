9,500 students down: Pandemic prompts 1st enrollment decline in nearly two decades for Oklahoma public schools

"Schools have been opened and closed and families just need a consistent place they know can provide care for their child while parents work. Many of these families have probably prioritized their concerns about the health and safety of their kids over their early childhood education needs."

According to state education officials, there were also dramatic increases seen this year in pre-k and kindergartners enrolled in Oklahoma’s six statewide virtual charter schools, which offer online instruction to children at home.

Pre-k enrollment at those schools was up 214%, from 623 to 1,956, and kindergarten enrollment was up 271%, from 793 to 2,945.

Annual student counts are a major factor in how public schools are funded and Tulsa Superintendent Gist said all of the shifts and changes that are occurring, some of which may be long-term, are making the task of budgeting and planning for staffing needs extraordinarily challenging.

“We’re going to have to make some predictions about that and take some actions to try to get the outcome we want, which is to bring our families and kids back home to our schools,” she said. “It is difficult to predict and plan when there is no past experience.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}