$9.5 million grant to help expand OSU Center for Health Sciences childhood trauma research

An OSU Center for Health Sciences-based program that supports research into childhood trauma has been awarded a five-year $9.5 million federal grant to expand its work.
The grant, from the National Institutes of Health, will help OSU-CHS' Center for Integrative Research on Childhood Adversity continue its research into adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, as they are known.
The center was established in 2016 with a five-year NIH grant of $11.3 million. The new grant brings the total federal investment in the effort to over $20 million.
ACEs — which include child abuse and neglect as well as parental mental illness, domestic violence, incarceration, drug or alcohol abuse, and divorce — affect more than 60% of Americans, with Oklahoma holding one of the highest rates of ACEs in the U.S., officials said.
Dr. Jennifer Hays-Grudo, center director, said the initial funding helped to establish the infrastructure to support ACEs research.
The new grant will build on that, she said, "by growing and strengthening a sustainable center that supports researchers with the mentoring and research core support to study the effects of ACEs on multiple biological and behavioral systems and identify more effective ways to prevent and treat the effects of ACEs."
It's estimated that ACEs cost North America more than $750 billion a year in preventable health care costs.
"ACEs are a leading public health problem, contributing to poor mental and physical health, substance use and other health-harming behaviors that are often generationally transmitted," Hays-Grudo said.
"In order to reduce the harmful effects, research is needed that better explains how childhood adversity affects developing neurobiological systems and how protective experiences can buffer those effects."
