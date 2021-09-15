88 Tulsa-area students named National Merit semifinalists

Eighty-eight northeastern Oklahoma high school seniors were named National Merit semifinalists Wednesday.
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced the names of about 16,000 semifinalists across the United States in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship program. Students entered the program as juniors when they took the Preliminary SAT, which serves as an initial screening tool.
As semifinalists, the students are in the running for 7,500 National Merit scholarships worth about $30 million that will be awarded in spring 2022. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to its percentage of the national total of graduating seniors. Nationwide, the number of semifinalists is less than 1% of all high school seniors.
Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level, according to a news release. In addition to submitting detailed scholarship applications, the students must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and write an essay. Additionally, they have to earn ACT or SAT scores that confirm their previous performance on the screening test.
Finalists will be announced in February, and scholarship winners will be selected from that group.
Semifinalists by school
Augustine Christian Academy, Tulsa: Joshua Farrell
Bartlesville High School: Morgan King, Charles Olsen, Tarun Vinodkumar
Bishop Kelley High School: Cameron Bednar, Drew Danz, Riley Denish, Jakob Gartzke, Aubrei Grisaffe, Emma Nguyen, Carson Rury, Joshua Walter, Emma Williams
Bixby High School: Ella Hall, Lauren Hsieh, Jenna Lawson, Landen Plumlee
Booker T. Washington High School: Joshua Brown, Genevieve Daboval, Paul Galiasso, Henry Holman, Krish Kumar, Charles McDonald, Haley Nettleship, Aaron Peters, Olivia Vanderyt, Jorge Vasquez
Broken Arrow High School: Beau Aafedt, Kyle Bergwall, Evan Kamriguel, Alexander Kirby, Grace Lee, Tristen McCarter, Lydia McNally, Daniel Oh
Cascia Hall Preparatory School: Hailey Polson, Walter Van Hanken
Coweta High School: Layne Havlik
Edison Preparatory High School: Lillian Gehres
Epic One-on-One: Nathan Anderson
Holland Hall: Isaac Walker
Home school: Maryam Aratsu (Tulsa), Suzan Cumings (Sand Springs), Aurora Devore (Bixby), Maria Fite (Tulsa), Hannah Shaw (Tulsa), Caleb Tham (Tulsa)
Jenks High School: Grant Adamson, Trace Burchart, Kayla Cao, Kyndall Cook, Sophia Guy, Emilio Hoover, Brandon Isaac, Viranda Kwok, Chantal Le, Seinna Leach, Micah Miles, Nicholas Morris, Jasmine Moss, Sreeja Ponnam, Haeyn Seo, Maya Sous, Ryan Williams, Ignacio Yockers
Mingo Valley Christian School, Tulsa: Amelia Cherry
Owasso High School: Ronald Walker
Peace Academy, Tulsa: Safa Muhammed
Preston High School: Skyler Price
Regent Preparatory Academy, Tulsa: Duvan Boshoff, Luke Krick, Rose Newhouse
Rejoice Christian School, Tulsa: Brianna Herrold
Sapulpa High School: Ruby Fargo, Alexa Farris
Union High School: Ashwin Chandrasekar, Tammy Dao, Annelise Huynh, Fraz Javed, Ariana Kim, Duy Nguygen, Julie Phung, Honor Plumlee, Reeya Ramasamy, Meghana Venkatesha, Jacob Wise
Verdigris High School: Graham Curtsinger
Victory Christian, Tulsa: Jack Lyons
