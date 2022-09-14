71 area high school seniors named National Merit semifinalists

Seventy-one northeastern Oklahoma high school seniors were named National Merit semifinalists Wednesday.

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced the names of more than 16,000 semifinalists across the United States in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship program. Students entered the program as juniors when they took the Preliminary SAT, which serves as an initial screening tool.

As semifinalists, the students are in the running for 7,500 National Merit scholarships worth about $30 million that will be awarded in spring 2023. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to its percentage of the national total of graduating seniors. Nationwide, the number of semifinalists is less than 1% of all high school seniors.

Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level, according to a news release. In addition to submitting detailed scholarship applications, the students must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and write an essay. Additionally, they have to earn ACT or SAT scores that confirm their previous performance on the screening test.

Finalists will be announced in February, and scholarship winners will be selected from that group.

Semifinalists by school

Augustine Christian Academy: John Bell

Bartlesville High School: Joyce Yang

Bishop Kelley High School: Owen Anderson, Georgia Bacher, Evan Baumgartner, Julia Bush, Maxwell Gangel, Noah Hanisch, Gabrielle Stanger

Bixby High School: Austin Cody

Booker T. Washington: Lance Brightmire, Sarah Haskell, Prisha Reddy

Broken Arrow High School: Sydney Bennett, Emilee Fisher, Tanner Silver, Jennifer Vo

Cascia Hall: Joshua Glasgow

Edison Preparatory: Lukacs Acker-Breslin

Holland Hall: Noel Hosterman, Tanvi Kiran, Anna Teoh

Home school: Eric Bader (Tulsa), Bruce Bigler (Tulsa), Charles Goodman (Bixby), Jameson Griffin (Bixby), Carter Henry (Tulsa), Summer Luttenberg (Tulsa)

Jenks High School: Hayden Bertotti, Cora Brown, Lillian Carey, Aidan Chan, Andreas Chatzigiannidis, Kaden Cherry, Emma Cinocca, Michael Deutscher, Thomas Deutscher, Andrew Ford, Raymond Jiang, Reva Majajan, Jon Martinsky, Shepard Muckey, Arturo Puigbo, Andrew Pursell, Abeer Shoaib, Zane Smith, Jeremy Song, Daniel Wang, Anabel White

Keys High School: Reed Trimble

Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics: Janice Ku (Stillwater), Charles Liu (Stillwater), Brian Yang (Stillwater)

Owasso High School: Shaun Ehrhart, Carina Galutia, Eli Hall

Regent Preparatory: Alexander Dupree, Julia White

Stillwater High School: Bess Glenn, Marek Oomens, Sydnee Sisneros

Summit Christian Academy: Jacob McCormick

Tahlequah High School: Robert Batson

Tulsa Honor Academy: Nathalia Mireles-Mota

Union High School: Jason Boydston, Nayab Ijaz, Kayden Kehe, Celestine Kim, Michael Nguyen, Cassandra Robison

Wagoner High School: James Hardin

