$7 million challenge grant to establish new endowment for OU Bedlam Clinics

After two decades of serving Tulsa-area residents in need, the OU Bedlam Clinics are close to having a permanent endowment that will ensure that its work can continue.

University officials announced on Wednesday that fundraising toward a $7 million challenge grant is nearing completion, with more than $3.1 million raised. Once the goal of $3.5 million is reached, it will be matched by the Oxley Foundation to establish an endowment for the program.

"We're almost there," said University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz Jr., making the announcement Wednesday at OU-Tulsa. "And so we stand here today at a unique moment, which is to say: Can we realize that gift?"

The Bedlam Clinics, Harroz added, "are not just about the individuals who otherwise wouldn't receive care or the students who need training. It's about who we are as a people, as a community — who we are as a state. There's just nothing more important that we do, and we are unbelievably proud of it."

Harroz said the program has relied on annual donors to keep it going and is grateful to them. But an endowment is needed to ensure its future, he said.

"The way it's being funded right now, it relies every year upon finding the resources we need to make sure we can do it again," he said. "By doing it that way, we don't know if we can provide care the next month or the next year. And we also take away from those dollars that could go to additional academic enterprises."

The clinics, offered through the OU-TU School of Community Medicine with regular support from Ascension St. John Medical Center and the Ida McFarlin Memorial Trust, provide free health care to people who don't have insurance.

Care is provided by medical and social work students under the supervision of OU Health Physicians.

Established in 2003, the clinics annually average 3,200 patient visits and 11,000 no-cost prescriptions filled, officials said.

The need is still real, they added.

"Even with Medicaid expansion, there are still working poor and people who are not covered," said Dr. James Herman, dean of the School of Community Medicine.

Moreover, he said, "when I ask our students, what's the best part about your studies here in Tulsa, they invariably say the experience at the Bedlam Clinics. So it makes us special. It makes us unique."

Harroz praised the Oxley Foundation, founded by Tulsans John T. and Mary Kay Oxley, for "stepping up time and again."

Oxley Foundation gifts to the OU-TU School of Community Medicine have totaled over $17 million, he said.

"We wouldn't be here without it," Harroz said of the foundation. "It's just that simple."

The current campaign has drawn 81 total donors, including a number of current and former OU-Tulsa faculty, he added.

Harroz said the Bedlam Clinics are another example of OU's serious commitment to the Tulsa area, which includes a recently opened dental clinic at OU-Tulsa, along with plans for a new polytechnic school and an effort to bring an OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center to Tulsa.

"Our ability to meet the needs of what's taking place in Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma has not in any way been fully realized, and I think that's a kind characterization," Harroz said.

"When you look at what's taking place here, it is moving us toward that full fulfillment of what we can do and what we can provide."