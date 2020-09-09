 Skip to main content
68 Tulsa-area students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
  • Updated
Several dozen high school seniors from throughout northeast Oklahoma were named National Merit semifinalists Wednesday.

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced the names of about 16,000 semifinalists across the United States in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship program.

Of about 200 from the state, 68 semifinalists attend school in northeast Oklahoma. They’re in the running this spring for about 7,600 National Merit scholarships worth more than $30 million.

Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level this year, according to a news release. In addition to submitting detailed scholarship applications, the students must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and write an essay.

More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to its percentage of the national total of graduating seniors, the release states.

Officials expect more than 90% of semifinalists to become finalists. About half of the finalists will win the National Merit scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title. Scholarship winners will be announced from April through July.

Semifinalists from northeast Oklahoma:

Outside Tulsa

Ryan Blattler, Bartlesville High School

Madelynn Shambles, Bartlesville High School

Aubrey McNiel, Bixby High School

Simon Blair, Broken Arrow High School

Noah Higgins, Broken Arrow High School

William M. Martin, Broken Arrow High School

Kurt Nguyen, Broken Arrow High School

Brady Read, Broken Arrow High School

Nicholas York, Broken Arrow High School

Miguel Davies, homeschool (Broken Arrow)

Maya Chandwaney, Jenks High School

Joshua Chow, Jenks High School

Noah Coffman, Jenks High School

Grace Ea, Jenks High School

Caleb Ford, Jenks High School

Daniel Jacob, Jenks High School

Lily Jiang, Jenks High School

Todd McDoulett, Jenks High School

Julia Naifeh, Jenks High School

Tyler Oakes, Jenks High School

Emily Shepherd, Jenks High School

Rajita Singh, Jenks High School

Nathan Stephani, Jenks High School

Grant Stucky, Jenks High School

Maya Vance, Jenks High School

Victor Zhu, Jenks High School

Ryan Sizemore, homeschool (Owasso)

Merrik Barnes, Owasso High School

Isaiah Soicher, Owasso High School

Matthew Bright, Tahlequah High School

Tulsa

Andre Armstrong, Cascia Hall

Delaun Blake, Cascia Hall

Sarah Jackson, Cascia Hall

Patrick Lambrecht, Cascia Hall

Lane McCoy, Cascia Hall

Victoria Clingan, Edison

Michael Ferguson, Holland Hall

Paul Biederman, homeschool (Tulsa)

Elias Ford, homeschool (Tulsa)

Emma Glover, Bishop Kelley

Abigail Hills, Bishop Kelley

Quang Ho, Bishop Kelley

Gregory Shildt, Bishop Kelley

Jenna Thomas, Bishop Kelley

Jonathan Wilson, Metro Christian Academy

Lydia Wood, Regent Preparatory

Robert Hale, Riverfield Country Day

AnnaRose Jones, Tulsa Adventist Academy

Courtney Bloom, Union High School

John E. Brown, Union High School

Kaitlyn Darrow, Union High School

Hannah Fuller, Union High School

Cadence Garcia, Union High School

Madeline Loyd, Union High School

Abigail Ren, Union High School

Daniel Sibley, Union High School

Shrea Tyagi, Union High School

Connor Wallace, Union High School

Jackson Williams, Union High School

Joseph Ye, Union High School

Harper Brewin, Booker T. Washington High School

Graham Hubner, Booker T. Washington

Katherine Huckaby, Booker T. Washington

Lachlan Matlock, Booker T. Washington

Brooke Meyers, Booker T. Washington

Ashna Pasricha, Booker T. Washington

Parrish Pipestem, Booker T. Washington

Jesse Schumann, Booker T. Washington

