For the state’s two largest universities, boosting stagnant enrollment numbers was already an area of renewed focus.

But in a recent speech, Gov. Kevin Stitt seemingly upped the ante.

During his annual State of the State address Feb. 6, Stitt singled out the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University in his comments about higher education and the economy.

“I want to challenge OU and OSU to grow and deliver a quality education to 40,000 students by 2030,” Stitt said.

As of 2021-22, the most recent numbers available, OU had a headcount enrollment of 31,580, OSU 27,273.

Attaining 40,000 students would be a lofty goal at any time, but especially now. College enrollment has been trending downward, both in the state and nationally, for over a decade. While OU’s and OSU’s enrollments have held relatively steady compared to many other schools, it’s been a long time since they grew.

Jerome Loughridge, OSU senior vice president of operations and CEO of the OSU Research Foundation, said OSU doesn’t mind being challenged by the governor.

“We’d rather be challenged than coddled,” he said. “And it’s certainly the prerogative of any of our our state leaders to challenge us.”

He said the university shares Stitt’s desire for growth and, in fact, already has plans to boost enrollment. OSU’s recently adopted master plan has among its priorities a call for adding a minimum of 5,000 new first-year students by the fall of 2026 at the Stillwater campus, he said.

“We have numerical aspirations,” Loughridge said. “We led off our grand strategy statement with a numerical aspiration.”

But equally important to growth in numbers, he added, is where that growth occurs.

In his speech, Stitt directed additional challenges to the state’s colleges and universities more generally, including a call to produce more students in key career fields such as nursing, engineering and aerospace technology.

“For higher ed to meet what the governor has in mind, we have to be getting the students into the critical workforce areas he has articulated as his priority,” Loughridge said.

In the new master plan, “we are explicitly trying to shape our classes and create graduates that are workforce-ready for those areas,” with special focus on aerospace, energy, human and animal health, and food production.

Likewise for OU, numerical growth is part of the bigger plan, but with a focus on specific areas.

“In July 2020, the university launched its first strategic plan in a generation, and one of its goals is to increase enrollments each year for the next seven years,” OU officials said in a statement. “Key to this growth strategy is to align areas of academic excellence with industry needs, providing a talent pipeline for our state’s and region’s workforce.”

One example was OU’s announcement last March that it will accept all qualified applicants to its bachelor of science in nursing program — a pledge that is continuing for the fall 2023 semester. Meanwhile, plans to increase its online program enrollment include an increased focus on adult degree completion and health profession degrees and working with industry partners to develop specialized certificates and degree programs.

“The university looks forward to coordinating and working with the Governor’s Office on the growth plan,” OU said.

Problem of student debt

Over the past decade, total enrollment at Oklahoma’s public and private higher education institutions has declined by over 62,000, according to the State Regents for Higher Education. Oklahoma’s numbers are consistent with the national trend, which has seen 10 years in a row of declining college enrollments.

However, much of the state’s total decline over the decade was experienced at regional and two-year schools. OU and OSU have held relatively steady, with OSU showing only a slight decline.

Still, they are not growing, Loughridge said, and efforts to kick-start enrollment are needed. But in addition to focusing on the right areas, an issue that must not be overlooked, he said, is student debt.

“If we got to that number by loading up the next generation of graduates with a bunch of debt, I would think we would have failed really what the governor has in mind,” he said.

To that end, increasing scholarships and decreasing student debt are both features of OSU’s new master plan. Goals include to increase the percentage of students graduating debt-free to 60% from 40% and, for those who do graduate with debt, to cut it to an average of $3,000 or less per year of attendance from the current $5,000.

Loughridge said another reason OSU doesn’t mind being challenged by the governor is that it shows the university’s importance to Stitt’s vision.

“We appreciate how much time he spent on higher education in his speech and that higher ed features in how he thinks about growing the economy,” Loughridge said.

“We’re glad that we’re featured in how he’s thinking about it, because that hasn’t always been the case in Oklahoma.”