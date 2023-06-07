Thirty-four area high school seniors are among the third group of scholarship recipients announced Wednesday by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.

The National Merit Scholars announced Wednesday were selected by sponsor colleges nationwide, who made their selections among finalists who plan to attend their institution. This year’s 153 sponsor colleges and universities are located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

Among Tulsa-area scholarship recipients, sponsor colleges include Oklahoma State University, Texas A&M University, Texas Christian University, University of Oklahoma, University of Southern California, University of Texas at Dallas and the University of Tulsa.

With the inclusion of Nathalia Mireles-Moto, the list of National Merit Scholars includes a student from Tulsa Honor Academy for the first time in school history. The east Tulsa charter school’s inaugural senior class graduated in May.

“This year’s seniors have been role models for our younger scholars and have been setting the standard for them,” Tulsa Honor Academy founder and Executive Director Elsie Urueta Pollock said. “This is no exception.”

A fourth and final group of recipients will be announced in July. By the conclusion of the 2023 competition, 7,500 National Merit Scholarship recipients will be selected from among 15,000 finalists nationwide, with award amounts ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

Students entered the program as juniors by taking the Preliminary SAT, which serves as an initial screening tool. Along with ACT or SAT test scores to confirm their performance on the PSAT, in order to be considered, students must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, submit a detailed scholarship application, write an essay and be endorsed and recommended by a high school official.

Eleven area students were among the first two groups of recipients announced earlier this year.

This year’s semifinalists, including 71 from the Tulsa area, were announced in September.

Listed by school, area winners include:

Bishop Kelley: Owen Anderson, Lillian Carey, Maxwell Gangel

Bixby High School: Austin Cody

Broken Arrow High School: Emilee Fisher, Tanner Silver, Jennifer Vo

Edison Preparatory: Lukacs Acker-Breslin

Holland Hall: Noel Hosterman

Home school: Charles Goodman (Bixby), Jameson Griffin (Bixby), Summer Luttenberg (Broken Arrow)

Jenks High School: Hayden Bertotti, Cora Brown, Michael Deutscher, Thomas Deutscher, Jon Martinsky, Shepard Muckey, Arturo Puigbo IV, Andrew Pursell, Abeer Shoaib, Zane Smith, Daniel Wang

Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics: Brian Yang (Stillwater)

Owasso High School: Shaun Ehrhart

Philosophy Academy: Carter Henry

Regent Preparatory: Alexander Dupree

Summit Christian: Jacob McCormick

Tahlequah High School: Robert Batson IV

Tulsa Honor Academy: Nathalia Mireles-Moto

Union: Jason Boydstun, Nayad Ijaz, Kayden Kehe, Cassandra Robison

