30 weapon incidents reported to TPS campus police during fall '22 semester

District records indicate that Tulsa Public Schools’ campus police responded to 30 incidents where a knife or gun was recovered from a student at school during the fall 2022 semester.

Four of those incidents involved a gun, and all of the gun incidents were at the district’s high schools. The most recent one resulted in the Dec. 13 arrest of a Hale High School student, who had the weapon in a bag.

In an emailed statement, a district spokeswoman declined to provide any specific information about potential security changes at Hale High School or its two adjacent feeder schools, MacArthur Elementary School and Hale Middle School, when classes resume on Jan. 4.

“We are going to continue to follow our practice of implementing safety protocols based on the context and needs of our schools,” the statement says. “These protocols may include tactics like random and non-random bag searches and wanding students as they enter the building.”

“Wanding” with a hand-held metal detector, bag searches and additional security protocols were implemented at McLain High School after a shooting just outside Driver Stadium at the school’s Sept. 30 homecoming game resulted in the death of student Terron Yarbrough and injuries to three other people.

Students also were found with guns during the first week of classes at both East Central High School and Phoenix Rising, an alternative high school operated in partnership between TPS and the Tulsa County Family Juvenile Justice Center.

Campus police responded to 26 incidents during the fall semester where a knife was confiscated. Six were at elementary schools; eight were at middle schools; and the remaining 12 were at high schools.

A records request from the Tulsa World for TPS’ campus police records from the 2021-22 school year has been pending since May.

The district’s Board of Education voted 5-1 in October to create five additional campus police positions. However, in an email, a TPS spokeswoman said some of those positions were still vacant when the fall semester ended on Dec. 16.

“We share the same struggles with recruiting qualified candidates to fill available positions as our partners at the Tulsa Police Department. Our team is diligently working to hire new officers while ensuring our school communities are secure.”

Enrollment figures recently released by the state show that Tulsa Public Schools is Oklahoma’s largest school district, with 33,871 students.

<&rule>

Staff Writer Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton’s most memorable stories of 2022 'How did these people not know?': Broken Arrow senior denied right to wear feather at graduation Board member calls for superintendent's resignation after contentious TPS meeting with walkout Tulsa Public Schools accredited with a warning over HB1775 violation Audio from TPS implicit bias training was a voice reading presentation slides verbatim McLain High School students, staff return to class following fatal shooting Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now