29 area students named National Merit scholars

Twenty-nine area high school seniors are among the third group of scholarship recipients announced Wednesday by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.

By the conclusion of the 2022 competition, 7,500 National Merit Scholarship recipients will be selected from among 15,000 finalists nationwide, with award amounts ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

Wednesday’s honorees were selected by sponsor colleges nationwide, who made their selections among finalists who plan to attend their institution. This year’s 155 sponsor colleges and universities are located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

Among Tulsa-area scholarship recipients, sponsor colleges include Kenyon College, Liberty University, Oklahoma State University, Purdue University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, University of Alabama, University of Arizona, University of Central Florida, University of Missouri, University of North Texas, University of Oklahoma, University of Tulsa, Vanderbilt University and Wheaton College.

A fourth and final group of recipients is scheduled to be announced in July.

Students entered the program as juniors by taking the Preliminary SAT, which serves as an initial screening tool. Along with ACT or SAT test scores to confirm their performance on the PSAT, in order to be considered, students must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, submit a detailed scholarship application, write an essay and be endorsed and recommended by a high school official.

Seventeen area students were among the first two groups announced earlier this year.

This year’s semifinalists, including 88 students from the Tulsa area, were announced in September.

Listed by school, area winners are:

Augustine Christian: Joshua Farrell

Bartlesville: Charles Olsen

Bishop Kelley: Aubrei Grisaffe, Emma Nguyen, Carson Rury, Joshua Walter

Booker T. Washington: Haley Nettleship

Broken Arrow: Alexander Kirby, Grace Lee

Coweta: Layne Havlik, Julie Phung

Edison Preparatory: Lillian Gehres

Jenks: Trace Burchart, Kyndall Cook, Sophia Guy, Viranda Kwok, Nicholas Morris, Ryan Williams, Ignacio Yockers

Mingo Valley Christian: Amelia Cherry

Owasso: Ronald Walker

Regent Preparatory: Duvan Boshoff, Luke Krick

Rejoice Christian: Brianna Herrold

Sapulpa: Ruby Fargo, Alexa Farris

Stillwater: Nicholas Belden

Union: Annelise Huynh, Ariana Kim

