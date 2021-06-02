 Skip to main content
23 Tulsa-area students win National Merit Scholarships
23 Tulsa-area students win National Merit Scholarships

The National Merit Scholarship Program announced on Wednesday that 23 students at area high schools have won awards ranging from $500 to $2,000.

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. will announce more winners in July.

Semifinalists were announced earlier in the school year, with about 200 from Oklahoma and 68 from the Tulsa area.

More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Applicants must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and write an essay.

Area winners:

Paul Biederman, (Tulsa) home school

Courtney Bloom, Union High School

Maya Chandwaney, Jenks High School

Hannah Fuller, Union High School

Emma Glover, Bishop Kelley High School

Robert Hale, Riverfield Country Day School

Noah Higgins, Broken Arrow High School

Quang Phan Minh Ho, Bishop Kelley High School

Graham Hubner, Booker T. Washington High School

Lily Jiang, Jenks High School

Madeline Loyd, Union High School

William Martin, Broken Arrow High School

Lachlan Matlock, Booker T. Washington High School

Lane McCoy, Cascia Hall

Todd McDoulett, Jenks High School

Julia Naifeh, Jenks High School

Abigail Ren, Union High School

Emily Shepherd, Jenks High School

Gregory Shildt, Bishop Kelley High School

Jenna Thomas, Bishop Kelley High School

Connor Wallace, Union High School

Jonathan Wilson, Metro Christian Academy

Lydia Wood, Regent Preparatory

C-SPAN video from June 1, 2021. President Biden visited for the Tulsa Race Massacre centennial
