23 Tulsa-area students win National Merit Scholarships

The National Merit Scholarship Program announced on Wednesday that 23 students at area high schools have won awards ranging from $500 to $2,000.
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. will announce more winners in July.
Semifinalists were announced earlier in the school year, with about 200 from Oklahoma and 68 from the Tulsa area.
More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Applicants must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and write an essay.
Area winners:
Paul Biederman, (Tulsa) home school
Courtney Bloom, Union High School
Maya Chandwaney, Jenks High School
Hannah Fuller, Union High School
Emma Glover, Bishop Kelley High School
Robert Hale, Riverfield Country Day School
Noah Higgins, Broken Arrow High School
Quang Phan Minh Ho, Bishop Kelley High School
Graham Hubner, Booker T. Washington High School
Lily Jiang, Jenks High School
Madeline Loyd, Union High School
William Martin, Broken Arrow High School
Lachlan Matlock, Booker T. Washington High School
Lane McCoy, Cascia Hall
Todd McDoulett, Jenks High School
Julia Naifeh, Jenks High School
Abigail Ren, Union High School
Emily Shepherd, Jenks High School
Gregory Shildt, Bishop Kelley High School
Jenna Thomas, Bishop Kelley High School
Connor Wallace, Union High School
Jonathan Wilson, Metro Christian Academy
Lydia Wood, Regent Preparatory
Featured video: