23 Tulsa-area students win National Merit Scholarships

The National Merit Scholarship Program announced on Wednesday that 23 students at area high schools have won awards ranging from $500 to $2,000.

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. will announce more winners in July.

Semifinalists were announced earlier in the school year, with about 200 from Oklahoma and 68 from the Tulsa area.

More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Applicants must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and write an essay.

Area winners:

Paul Biederman, (Tulsa) home school

Courtney Bloom, Union High School

Maya Chandwaney, Jenks High School

Hannah Fuller, Union High School

Emma Glover, Bishop Kelley High School

Robert Hale, Riverfield Country Day School