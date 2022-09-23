2022 state test scores indicate partial academic rebound

Statewide scores from the spring 2022 edition of the Oklahoma School Testing Program indicate a partial rebound from the academic impact of COVID-19.

According to data released Friday morning by the Oklahoma State Department of Education, students statewide posted single-digit test score improvements in all but three areas compared to 2021.

The Oklahoma School Testing Program measures whether each public school student has met or exceeded the state’s academic standards in reading and math across grade levels 3-8 and again in grade 11. Students in fifth, eighth and 11th grade are also tested in science.

The exams are scored to indicate four levels of student mastery of a subject: below basic, basic, proficient and advanced.

Oklahoma students who score at a below basic or basic level in a subject are considered to have unsatisfactory or limited knowledge, and therefore are that much further off the mark toward “college or career readiness” by the time they graduate from high school.

Statewide, the rates of students testing at a proficient or advanced level increased for all grades in language arts, all grades except 11th in math and in science among fifth and 11th grade students.

By comparison, in 2021, the rate of students testing at a proficient or advanced level dropped in every subject and grade except 11th grade science.

The largest gains were in 11th grade language arts, fifth grade science and fourth grade math. With 38.39%, 11th grade language arts also had the highest percentage of students testing at a proficient or advanced level across all grades and subjects, followed by fifth grade science, with 37.4% of students testing at a proficient or advanced level.

Although they improved from 2021, many of the scores were not at pre-pandemic levels, though. For example, 28.8% of Oklahoma third graders tested proficient or better in language arts and 33.38% hit that benchmark for math, representing 3.86% and 4.04% increases respectively from 2021.

Those figures still trail the 2019 results, when 39% of Oklahoma third graders tested proficient or better in language arts and 43% were proficient or better in math. The state did not administer exams in spring 2020.

“Spring 2021 test scores created a new baseline for student performance reflective of more than a year of pandemic disruptions to public education nationwide,” state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said. “In light of more than two school years of COVID-related instructional challenges and interruptions, these results show that local and statewide recovery and academic acceleration investments are clearly having a positive impact. These are encouraging results representing the hard work of our teachers, students and families.”

Additionally, the student participation rate was higher statewide, with 98% of public school students in testing grades sitting for exams, compared to 92% one year ago.

The U.S. Department of Education usually requires a participation rate of at least 95% for statewide exams, but the state received a waiver in 2021 due to the pandemic.

