2022 race for Oklahoma's next state superintendent draws two early candidates
2022 race for Oklahoma's next state superintendent draws two early candidates

Two early contenders have emerged in the 2022 election to succeed State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who is term-limited.

Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace registered a candidate committee with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission in early January, and Peggs Superintendent John Cox did so at the end of April.

Both Grace and Cox are registered Republicans, although Cox previously ran as a Democrat for the same office and lost in 2014 and 2018.

In 2014’s general election, Hofmeister defeated Cox with 55.8% of the votes to his 44.2%, and in 2018, her victory margin increased to 58.5% of the vote to 33.8% for Cox.

“Numerous educators and friends of public education have approached me to become a candidate,” Cox said in a written statement posted to his campaign website. "They are concerned with the current direction of public education and are convinced that with the proper leadership Oklahoma’s children will prosper academically."

Grace said in a press release issued Tuesday that “I have always believed it was my job to serve the students and families in my school community in a way that allows every single student to find success. I look forward to the opportunity to take my experiences and use them in serving the more than seven hundred thousand students and their families across the great state of Oklahoma.”

Grace (left), Cox

Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

