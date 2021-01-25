$11.2 million repayment delayed from Epic Charter Schools to state; public records lawsuit stalls

“The documentation to begin the 60-day window was provided to the (Oklahoma) State Department of Education and Epic on January 22, 2021,” Byrd said in a written statement in response to the Tulsa World’s questions. “We have also communicated to the State Department of Education that our office will be issuing an addendum to our report disclosing additional instances of administrative payroll costs violations."

Brad Clark, general counsel for the state board of education, confirmed the delay because of "a final component to the work paper production." That was received Friday afternoon, and the 60-day deadline for Epic to repay the state began Saturday, Clark told the Tulsa World.

Epic Assistant Superintendent for Communications Shelly Hickman said: "We believe there are significant methodology flaws and calculation errors in the (state auditor's) report and we now begin the process of demonstrating that to the State Department of Education."

Asked to explain the discrepancy identified by Epic’s attorneys, Byrd’s office said they had not accounted for Epic’s administrative employees “who only worked part of the year or the timing of the change in some administrative positions.”