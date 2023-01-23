10 applicants to be considered for vacant Tulsa school board seat

With 10 candidates from whom to choose, Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education is now on the clock to appoint a District 2 representative.

The candidate list originally released by TPS Monday afternoon includes Weslie Alexander, Orion Banos Moguel, Quinton Brown, Dustin DeVore, Jacqueline Evans, Daniel Grove, Paul Hall, Diamond Marshall, Sharita Pratt, Jasmine Stewart and KanDee Washington.

However, Alexander withdrew his candidacy after the initial list was released Monday afternoon, a district representative said.

A spokeswoman for TPS confirmed Monday afternoon that an additional 10 candidates who submitted applications for the seat either withdrew before the list’s publication or were deemed ineligible because they did not meet at least one of the criteria listed on the application.

As of press time, the board has scheduled special meetings for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to interview the eligible candidates.

At Monday night’s meeting, President Stacey Woolley said the vacant District 2 seat will come back before the board as an action agenda item at its Feb. 13 meeting.

Among the 10 candidates, six identified themselves either at Monday night’s meeting or on their application as TPS graduates, and two said they have children either currently attending school in the district or already graduated from TPS.

Banos Moguel is a self-employed naturalized citizen originally from Mexico.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Brown serves on McLain High School’s foundation and is a member of the school’s Parent Teacher Student Association.

DeVore is a former teacher who has worked at both the secondary and collegiate levels.

Evans, a graduate of McLain High School and Langston University, operates a child care facility that partners with Tulsa Educare.

Grove, a graduate of Tulsa Community College, ran unsuccessfully for the Tulsa City Council District 3 seat in 2022.

Hall is self-employed and a graduate of both Memorial High School and the University of Phoenix.

Marshall, a former Teach for America corps member, currently works as a community organizer.

Pratt, a 2011 graduate of Nathan Hale High School, is a member of the district’s Early Childhood Parent Council and is a master teacher at CAP Tulsa.

Stewart, a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, is a former social worker. She currently owns and operates a day care.

Washington is also a graduate of Booker T. Washington. She has had five children attend TPS and was one of nine applicants for the District 2 seat in August 2018, when former board member Amy Shelton resigned.

Citing her family’s upcoming move out of state, District 2 representative Judith Barba Perez formally tendered her resignation at the board’s Jan. 9 meeting, effective at the conclusion of Monday night’s meeting.

Under state law, the board has up to 60 days to appoint Barba Perez’s successor until the 2024 election cycle or, failing that, to call for a special election to fill the remaining two years on her term.

Barba Perez was absent Monday night.

With the board utilizing boundaries approved in December, TPS campuses within District 2 include Emerson, Kendall-Whittier, McKinley, Mitchell, Owen and Sequoyah elementary schools; Unity Learning Academy; Carver Middle School; Booker T. Washington High School; and Will Rogers College Middle and High School.