$10,000 in textbook vouchers to be provided for first students in TCC, OSU-Tulsa joint venture

This Sunday, July 18, is the deadline for applicants to receive full consideration. Applications submitted after Sunday still have a chance to get in and will be placed on a waiting list should space become available, officials said.

Those accepted will complete new student orientation in late July and begin classes Aug. 16.

While the initial academic area offered will be business, additional areas are expected to be added in the future.

College Park, which has options for both full-time and part-time students, was established to answer the widespread calls for an affordable public, four-year higher education option in Tulsa, officials said.

Officials previously announced that OSU-Tulsa had received a half million dollars in commitments to help fund scholarships for College Park.

Courses will be taught by TCC and OSU-Tulsa faculty, with students earning an associate’s degree from TCC and a bachelor’s degree from OSU.

Students will move through at least the first two years together as a group.

To learn more about the College Park program or to apply, go to collegeparktulsa.com.