$10,000 in textbook vouchers to be provided for first students in TCC, OSU-Tulsa joint venture

The first group of students to take advantage of a new four-year higher education option in Tulsa this fall will receive some extra help with textbooks.
Officials announced this week that $10,000 in textbook vouchers will be provided for the new College Park program, a collaboration between Tulsa Community College and OSU-Tulsa that is set to begin classes in August.
The Tulsa Community College Foundation is providing the funding, with each student accepted into the first cohort receiving a $250 voucher.
“We recognize our students face financial barriers, and for some, those barriers have been magnified by the pandemic,” said Kari Shults, foundation president and TCC vice president for advancement. “By providing scholarships and resources such as these textbook vouchers, the foundation is helping individuals reach their educational goals.”
College Park, whose creation was announced in April, will hold classes on the Oklahoma State University-Tulsa campus.
Officials said it’s still not too late to apply for the fall semester.
This Sunday, July 18, is the deadline for applicants to receive full consideration. Applications submitted after Sunday still have a chance to get in and will be placed on a waiting list should space become available, officials said.
Those accepted will complete new student orientation in late July and begin classes Aug. 16.
While the initial academic area offered will be business, additional areas are expected to be added in the future.
College Park, which has options for both full-time and part-time students, was established to answer the widespread calls for an affordable public, four-year higher education option in Tulsa, officials said.
Officials previously announced that OSU-Tulsa had received a half million dollars in commitments to help fund scholarships for College Park.
Courses will be taught by TCC and OSU-Tulsa faculty, with students earning an associate’s degree from TCC and a bachelor’s degree from OSU.
Students will move through at least the first two years together as a group.
To learn more about the College Park program or to apply, go to collegeparktulsa.com.
